SteelSeries GameBuds (Quick Look) - A Big Brand Steps into a Popular Avenue

SteelSeries steps boldly into new ground with its brand-new GameBuds.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereact quick look.Not too long ago we went out for a SteelSeries event and what we came home with was this.This is not like a glorified sort of hat wrapping box, no, this is the press kit that we received from SteelSeries because within this they launched a brand new product category that they haven't explored before."
"So there's a bunch of goodies in here, there's some thumbsticks for a DualSense PS5 controller, there is this really nifty little hard case where you get a nifty little power bank in here if that is what you would like, for instance.But the main star of the show obviously is this, or more specifically, this."
"These are called the SteelSeries GameBuds and it is SteelSeries Play to basically craft a competing set of console in-ears, mainly obviously as you can see from sort of the branding meant for PlayStation 5 consoles, but you can obviously use these multi-platform because within it is a USB Type-C dongle, meaning that you could put this in the USB Type-C port on a PS5 or a PC or a Switch, or you can use the Bluetooth 5.3 connection to have it connected to a phone at the same time."
"Now, this is not new.You have PlayStation's own, you have Insone's, and there is a whole host of others now.It seems that gaming or console-based in-ears is a very popular new avenue for manufacturers to explore, but there are reasons to trust SteelSeries to have a better take on it than a lot of others."
"For one, their Arctis Pro wireless headsets, we use them throughout this organization because it remains the best console headset on the planet right now, and has been for several years, particularly in the Arctis, sort of the higher range of the Arctis series.SteelSeries nails usability and comfort and sound quality, they're unmatched in this particular field."
"So these GameBuds are quite cool when you look at them.They're quite small.Some of them, like particularly the PlayStation ones from Insone and PlayStation themselves, are bigger than these."
"They are obviously 2.4 gigahertz through the dongle and Bluetooth 5.3.That's good.There's 40 hours of battery life between the Buds themselves and the case.The case has Qi wireless charging, meaning that you have a wireless charging pad at your home."
"You just plonk it down a couple of hours before you need to play, and it's ready to go.It doesn't need a proprietary cable or even just a USB Type-C.The Buds themselves support active noise cancellation.There's 360-degree spatial audio, which is great."
"There is a dedicated mobile app, which you download through, I think there's even a QR code on the inside of the lid and also in the case when you open it up.Very easy.You get the mobile app, and you can do presets and a whole host of different things from there."
"But what's going to make or break this is definitely sound quality, and we'll be testing these thoroughly after we've closed down the studio after these shoots.But the point is, I think there's a lot of good stuff here.Active noise cancellation, active game presets for more than 100 games at launch, the double connection nature, the large battery capacity."
"It seems like it's going to be good.So will this be the default in-ears for PlayStation or console owners?Too early to tell, but can't wait to try them out.Thank you so much for watching."