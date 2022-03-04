GRTV News - Big announcements teased for The Game Awards

What will we see on Thursday night/Friday morning?
according to Jason Schreier who's a bit more of an unbiased source, it does seem like we're getting some big big announcements, now as Jonas has covered here or as Jonas has covered in another article regarding Xbox, if you're a big Xbox fan and you're expecting a lot of Xbox first party announcements, don't expect those basically, while there will be some games that are exciting as we'll get into, apparently Xbox is going to hold a lot of its own announcements for an early showcase next year, so with that out of the way, what can we expect to see? Well we know we're going to see Borderlands 4, we know we're going to see Mafia the Old Country, we know we're going to see some other stuff, there's even talks of GTA 6 being on the cards here, but according to what could actually very much excite people with surprise projects, things that Keighley hasn't yet revealed, apparently there's quite a lot, there's stuff that's going to be very very interesting and Schreier apparently knows about a couple of announcements that will be there and they would definitely qualify as big announcements, but he does add with a sort of caveat that these games are still going to be years away, so don't expect any surprise shadow drop or anything like that that's going to really really blow you away or anything even that will be set for 2025. 2025 already as a gaming year seems pretty locked in, but in any case, Schreier does point to at least two things that will make you guys react like holy shit, I can't believe this thing is here. So Jonas there has put some very interesting pointers with Half-Life 3, The Elder Scrolls 6 or The Witcher 4, I doubt any of those will be seen at the Game Awards, I think the Hazelight game is going to be interesting but we already know about that because Hazelight has confirmed it, I think Mafia and Borderlands are going to be interesting, I'm not going to hold my breath actually for anything massive, something like a Witcher 4 or an Elder Scrolls 6, because to be honest I think the more that you hype stuff up in that regard, the more likely you are to be disappointed in this old gaming industry, but then again sometimes things will blow you away even if you've been anticipating them for a long long time. I think the Game Awards as well will be a sort of very interesting show, as I say 2025 already being locked in makes it seem like it's a very very exciting year to go into as we end off the year with the Game Awards