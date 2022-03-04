GRTV News - Amazon and Games Workshop finalise the Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe

It's officially happening!
"Without further ado, today we have an exciting development on the Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe. I hate calling things cinematic universes, but that's just the age that we live in. Franchises, big IPs and nothing that can ever fail until it does. So, if you remember last year, around this time in December, Amazon and Henry Cavill sort of announced that they were working with Games Workshop to create a Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe. Now, the details of which weren't ironed out at that point. There was no sort of official guarantee that this was going to happen. It was sort of more of a, we really want to do this and we're going to try and work with Games Workshop to get it done, but if it doesn't happen by December next year, Games Workshop can go and shop the IP around to other studios."
"Now, just before the bell rang basically, Games Workshop and Amazon have come to an agreement and on Games Workshop's website, the following post can be read.It's official. Games Workshop and Amazon Studios have finalised their deal. The creative guidelines are nailed down and we're all set to bring Warhammer to the screen. We now have synopses and ordering for the stories we're going to tell. Yep, we said stories. It might have taken a year, but it was a year well spent and what fun. Sifting through the enormity of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, debating characters, story arcs and the thematic grit that underpins it all."
"Now, a lot of people are very, very excited about this, but it's worth noting that we don't really have any concrete details yet. We know that Project One, which is the sort of secret code name for the first project coming out of this cinematic universe, is going into proper development, which is exciting because it means, you know, that hopefully scripts are getting written and things like that and that multiple projects are in the works as well, but it will still be years away, this post does tell us. It's still going to be a long time before we see that show come to life. Warhammer 40,000 is a huge universe and it's going to require things like, you know, loads of special effects, loads of costuming, especially if Amazon wants to get it right. We've seen them spend a lot of money on these big IP shows before, like The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power, so it's definitely the case that you think Amazon are probably going to go all out with the budget. What they will create is very up in the air."
"There are a lot, a lot of stories in Warhammer 40,000 and yet some of them will cost a lot of money, some of them might cost less money, but it's still going to be sort of interesting to see whether they'll even go for something from the books or try and create something just entirely unique. What do you want to see Amazon create with the Warhammer IP? Are you happy that they managed to lock down a deal? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news. Goodbye."