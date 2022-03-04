Audi Q6 - EV Hour

The Audi Q6 is a great-looking car, but are the insides as solid as the outside?
"Fun fact, Audis were among the very first cars I ever drove on EV hour, even before we had established this as sort of a main part of our overall portfolio, and I'll always be grateful for that. So it's pretty big when one of the biggest car brands in the world announced not only a brand new model, but an interior redesign at the same time. Now I've been driving this, the brand new Q6 for a week, and here are my thoughts from driving characteristics to that brand new interior. But before we do that, can we talk about how pretty this car is? I mean there are gonna be things that I don't really like about it, but this is just incredible to look at. We'll show you plenty of shots, don't worry, but it's good-looking. I'll give it that. Let's go! Up to 640 kilometers of range, charging at 260 kilowatts through the 800 volt battery, which has crowned the charging king. Charging on both sides of the car, parking assistant, full 360 degree camera setup. You get a lot, even if you have to pay for the more expensive ultra version to get it. Sure, it's still 22% more expensive than the X-Pen G9 here in Denmark anyway, but as a more affordable Audi, very little has been sacrificed to get there."
"Let's talk interior, because it is one of the major things that Audi has changed with the A6 and this, the Q6. They call it a brand new interior concept, and the changes in here are quite radical, you have to say. Now, I'm gonna show you real quick. Now, first and foremost, you do have a partner screen over there, which is something that we've also seen in the X-Pen G9, and everything here is clad in this very nice fabric, which covers the majority of my seating position here, and it is, well, it looks sustainable, it feels tactile and nice, and well, I quite like it. Furthermore, the double screen arrangements of Audis of old have been replaced by dual displays here, that means that I have my main display right here, and another one right here for additional commands and some driving information. It is very nice, both in action, when you're actually driving, and also just for everyday tasks, and as per usual, CarPlay and Android Auto is built right in. Now, as you can probably tell, there's quite a lot of buttons here, that means, like, distinguishable buttons that do something very specific, and while some can be altered, most are hard built into the actual frame of the car. That counts for these on both sides of the steering wheel, right here, and here, which has both touch capability and physical button capability. There's also a lot of additional ones down here. Now, is this pretty and functional? It's certainly not ugly, but it's also, it's a little bit outdated, and if you had to divide the car up into several distinct categories, so driving capability, space and utility, and interior and gadget feel, this is probably my least favorite part of the Audi driving experience, but still, it's pretty functional, it's very high-end and luxurious, and maybe, above all, it competes in screen size and adaptability once more, which is great to see."
"It hits 100 kilometers an hour in 5.9 seconds through 285 kilowatts of effect, but more importantly than those enormous numbers is the sensation which Audi perfected long ago. This feels great to drive, at least to me, and when Audi says it has a progressive sportiness, I see where they're coming from."
"No car is perfect, and there are certainly things about the Audi Q6 that I think could be improved in later generations, but I'd be remiss if I didn't just hammer home some of the points that could lead to a potential customer feeling like this is a more luxurious product than some of the cheaper alternatives that you might be able to find on the market. So take these rear lights. These are the second-generation OLED taillights by Audi, and they come with eight different communication structures, basically means that in some instance, for instance, it can form a, you know, a triangle shape which essentially tells people behind you that there is some danger. I should also stress that the bigger new central screen in the cabin is standard in all models. There is no smaller version. These matrix LED headlights right here are some of the best that I've ever used, both in terms of illuminating what's in front of you and just how that light looks to the driver. It's the little things, you know."
"It might not be the customer support or the service infrastructure, but those little tiny things, such as the quality of the lights attached to the vehicle you're driving, that tells you and others that this is a formidable vehicle designed by experts with a lot of experience in their field. So it all adds up. It really does. So even though that this probably wouldn't be the Audi that I would buy, I really can see it. I can. As you can see, there's nothing inherently wrong with the Q6. Far from it. It is quite fantastic, as is all the Audi cars that I have driven on this program. The only problem is perhaps positioning, at least partially, because even though this is a less expensive Q e-tron car from Audi than the Q7 and the Q8, and even the e-tron GT, it remains much more expensive than a lot of competing cars that have similar, if not exactly the same, if not more stuff in it than this. And that means that the reason that you'd be buying this is because of some really hard to describe aspects of the user or consumer experience that is difficult to describe in a video like this. So customer support, service infrastructure, long-term reliability."
"These things are very hard to put in a video like this. What I can tell you is that while there is no single thing in the Q6 that is unique to this or uniquely good, everything in here oozes quality and attention to detail like you would want out of an Audi. So none of that has been lost."
"The Audi Q6 pushes Audi's e-tron lineup forward with great results overall, and it'll be fascinating how all of these progressive steps fit in different form factors. The A6 Avant, for instance, starts at around the same price as this but looks markedly different. I'm truly looking forward to showing you that car very soon."