Apple iMac 4 (Quick Look) - The Friendliest Computer You Can Own

Apple expert Magnus goes through the latest iMac and gives his thoughts on what makes it special.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, a quick look where I will have a very personal opinion. I know these videos are always subjective, it's kind of in the nature of me sitting here and talking, but I feel like that the newer iMac, the iMac which I think debuted back in 2021 and has since gotten a couple of refreshes but only on the specification side, was sort of mischaracterized by a lot of people back when it was originally unveiled, particularly by the Linus Tech Tipsy crew which saw the white bezel, the slim profile and the lack of a matte black decked out pro version to kind of be of a lackluster launch for Apple. But I argued the exact opposite. I think that this, even as we're like three, four years down the line, is the friendliest computer that you can own. And computers don't necessarily need to be friendly, but if their main purpose is to serve, let's say, a household, a family where several people need several profiles, it's sitting there taking up space in the living room, I think friendliness and approachability are very, very important factors to consider. And this computer looks happy somehow. It is also due to the white bezel."
"This just feels like it against a white wall, which it probably would be given the nature of a regular living room. It looks colorful, playful, and it wants to be used by people of all age groups essentially, which is something that you really can't say about desktop computers all that much. I think they absolutely nailed this, which is why they've kept the form factor for so long. Now, this computer has now gotten the M4 treatment, which essentially means that a lot of this is the same. There's some few changes here and there apart from the processor change, but overall, it's an iMac and it's an iMac that works just as well and is just as friendly and approachable as it's been for the last couple of years. Now, you can still see that there is this chin right here alongside this extremely thin overall profile. If I turn it like this, you can see that it's almost so thin that it barely fits a USB Type-C plug, which just speaks volumes. And when I turn it all the way around, you can see one of the newer colorways here. This is, I think, the orange one, which does tend to go into pink territory, but I think it looks absolutely gorgeous. It should be said with the iMac that there are now new colors available, meaning that you can choose from a pretty wide variety of color setups, which is not only on the back of the device, on the stand, but is completely mirrored in the cables and the accessories."
"Speaking of accessories, one cool thing here is that, yes, finally, the official accessories have moved on to USB Type-C ports, meaning that, finally, Lightning is completely phased out of Apple's entire lineup. You won't need your Lightning cables anymore, which is absolutely astonishing and nice. And we don't have to talk about pressure from the EU, but it was probably that that prompted Apple to commit to this change earlier than they perhaps had planned, but it's nice. That still doesn't remove the fact, or should I say dismiss the fact, that when this mouse, the Magic Mouse, runs out of battery, you cannot use it while you charge it because this is the port right here. They didn't put it here or anything like that. This is still a compromised design, and despite the fact that I really like the Magic Touch scrolling functionality, this is not an ergonomic form factor, and I don't really like it. The keyboard is great, though, with Touch ID login. The M4 processor, before we get to the processor, the little things. This display here is the same 4480 by 2520 Retina display. It's 100% DCI-P3, but it now has a nanotexture coating. It's optional, meaning that you pay extra for it, but it's nice, particularly if you're in a very bright lit room, which living rooms might be. So this means that there will be less glare and less reflections, but also a slightly dimmer light tone. You can, with the M4 chip, get up to 32 gigs of unified RAM, up to a 2 terabyte SSD, and the M4 processor in and of itself consists of a 10-core GPU and a 10-core CPU with 120 gigabytes per second bandwidth. It also has the 16-core neural engine alongside Apple's media processor. Basically means that you should be able to do most professional tasks pretty snappy with this computer, and there's obviously going to be some bottlenecks here and there depending on what you're doing, but the M4 processor is really good, really power efficient, and just a very versatile Apple Silicon version now. You also get this brand new webcam here. It's a 12 megapixel center stage camera, meaning that it will automatically keep you in frame as you move, and it also has the desktop view function that basically means that the that the lens is so wide that it can create a projection of what is in front of you, as you normally would with an overhead camera. Can be nice in some particular instances. I think this computer is fantastic. I've always thought it was fantastic, and to see it get faster and snappier is just lovely. For me, this is as modern and sleek as a family-friendly computer can get, and I would very happily recommend it to everyone that's looking for this particular form factor. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."