GRTV News - Beyond Good and Evil 2 development conflicts exposed

"Without further ado though, we're going into an interesting piece today about the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is apparently still ongoing. Sorry for the rusty intro there, I'm just getting back after a week away. Ben's away now, so you've just got me for the old GRTV News, but I'll do my best to encompass both of our sort of, you know, collective brilliance. But yeah, Beyond Good and Evil 2, if you're not aware, is sort of a game that's been in development hell for quite some time. It was initially announced, what, nearly 20 years ago now? Definitely well over a decade ago we sort of saw our first glimpses of it. We've seen a great CGI trailer for it, but absolutely nothing since and it's one of those games that people just assume is never coming out, but Ubisoft is always saying that it's still officially in development. However, Alberto here has caught a brilliant report from VGC, which comes from Superpovoir, which I believe is a French outlet, who recently interviewed Mikel Ancel, who is the sort of guy who created Beyond Good and Evil as well as Rayman, and has said that sort of the problems were very, very prevalent, even going back as far as four years ago now, when Ancel left Ubisoft. In some projects, he says, we set ourselves huge challenges and put together teams with passion, but without knowing how long and complex the road will be, passion is a fabulous energy, but it can also lead to clashes between enthusiasts. In Beyond Good and Evil 2, for example, there were too many problems between managers. So basically Ancel says that the art director would want one thing, the game director wanted it to be a dungeon crawler, he wanted it to be more of a space adventure, and those visions clashed. Now obviously Ancel isn't on the project anymore, so since 2020 we don't really know where it's gone, but it does seem like it's consistently taking new directions and consistently not really being able to prove that it's still something worth clinging to when it comes to hoping for this game to come out. There's also criticism of Yves Gilmour, who is the CEO of Ubisoft and has often been criticised by investors since he took over. Whether he'll stay in the role in the years to come is quite unknown, because, as Alberto also caught in another piece that you can catch on Game Reactor this morning, basically it's looking like Ubisoft might be bought by Tencent and that currently the purchase is just being held behind closed doors, behind some business acumen. But yeah, we'll see what happens with Beyond Good and Evil 2. I wouldn't hold your hopes for something any time soon, even though the game has celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. But let me know what your hopes are for it, what you think it could be, whether you think it will ever come out, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"