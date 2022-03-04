English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Beyond Good & Evil 2

GRTV News - Beyond Good and Evil 2 development conflicts exposed

We have some new information on the clashes preventing the work on this anticipated sequel.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, not as usual but I'm back in the chair doing the afternoon's latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, entertainment, technology, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive interviews and so much more."

"Without further ado though, we're going into an interesting piece today about the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is apparently still ongoing. Sorry for the rusty intro there, I'm just getting back after a week away. Ben's away now, so you've just got me for the old GRTV News, but I'll do my best to encompass both of our sort of, you know, collective brilliance. But yeah, Beyond Good and Evil 2, if you're not aware, is sort of a game that's been in development hell for quite some time. It was initially announced, what, nearly 20 years ago now? Definitely well over a decade ago we sort of saw our first glimpses of it. We've seen a great CGI trailer for it, but absolutely nothing since and it's one of those games that people just assume is never coming out, but Ubisoft is always saying that it's still officially in development. However, Alberto here has caught a brilliant report from VGC, which comes from Superpovoir, which I believe is a French outlet, who recently interviewed Mikel Ancel, who is the sort of guy who created Beyond Good and Evil as well as Rayman, and has said that sort of the problems were very, very prevalent, even going back as far as four years ago now, when Ancel left Ubisoft. In some projects, he says, we set ourselves huge challenges and put together teams with passion, but without knowing how long and complex the road will be, passion is a fabulous energy, but it can also lead to clashes between enthusiasts. In Beyond Good and Evil 2, for example, there were too many problems between managers. So basically Ancel says that the art director would want one thing, the game director wanted it to be a dungeon crawler, he wanted it to be more of a space adventure, and those visions clashed. Now obviously Ancel isn't on the project anymore, so since 2020 we don't really know where it's gone, but it does seem like it's consistently taking new directions and consistently not really being able to prove that it's still something worth clinging to when it comes to hoping for this game to come out. There's also criticism of Yves Gilmour, who is the CEO of Ubisoft and has often been criticised by investors since he took over. Whether he'll stay in the role in the years to come is quite unknown, because, as Alberto also caught in another piece that you can catch on Game Reactor this morning, basically it's looking like Ubisoft might be bought by Tencent and that currently the purchase is just being held behind closed doors, behind some business acumen. But yeah, we'll see what happens with Beyond Good and Evil 2. I wouldn't hold your hopes for something any time soon, even though the game has celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. But let me know what your hopes are for it, what you think it could be, whether you think it will ever come out, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Wheel of Time - Season 3 Teaser Trailer

The Wheel of Time - Season 3 Teaser Trailer
The Gorge - Official Trailer

The Gorge - Official Trailer
John Wick: Ballerina - Extended Look Trailer

John Wick: Ballerina - Extended Look Trailer
Severance - Season 2 Official Trailer

Severance - Season 2 Official Trailer
Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer
Grand Theft Hamlet - Official Trailer

Grand Theft Hamlet - Official Trailer
American Primeval - Official Trailer

American Primeval - Official Trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim - Extended 8-Minute Preview

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim - Extended 8-Minute Preview
Last Breath - Official Trailer

Last Breath - Official Trailer
The Secret Lives of Animals - Official Trailer

The Secret Lives of Animals - Official Trailer
Disney's Snow White - Official Trailer

Disney's Snow White - Official Trailer
Kraven the Hunter - Opening 8 Minutes

Kraven the Hunter - Opening 8 Minutes
More

Trailers

More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More