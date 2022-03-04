MSI has made PC building a lot easier
"In this video, we take a closer look at some of the solutions MSI has made to improve the PC building experience, or in other words, make it easier.The MSI MAG-Z890 Tomahawk Wi-Fi is the motherboard that binds everything together."
"The different pins are colour coded and the M.2 drives are equipped with thermal shields that can be clicked off as easily as a pin.The screw to hold down the NVMe drive is now a small clip attached to a spring for easy locking and loading of the drive."
"It even easily removes and installs in a different position using a small key-like tool that comes with the motherboard.The front panel buttons can be connected with one simple cable and installing drivers and software is easily done via the MSI Command Center software."
"The IO shield is pre-installed and the CPU power connectors have been moved to the right side so that the VRM heatsinks are no longer in the way of installing power cables.If you need to flash your BIOS or clear CMOS, there's no need to open your computer.It can be done via a dedicated button on the back."
"Even the connectors for the antenna have been overhauled and now simply require insertion, with no need to screw in the connectors.If you have any problems, the motherboard not only has debug LEDs but also an LED number display that shows you the relevant error codes."
"The simplification also extends to the BIOS where almost all options are now single-click, even for complex operations like enabling overclocking and boost profiles.For storage, the MSI M450 PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe makes the most sense, offering extremely high speeds at a very reasonable cost and low requirements for cooling."
"The 3D NAND flash goes up to 2TB capacity and comes with both error correction and extra layers of security.For power, we went with the fully modular 80PLUS Gold Certified MSI MPG A850G PCIe 5.As the name indicates, it is made to support the newest and beefiest of graphics cards, sporting both the traditional 8-pin and the new 12V 16-pin standard for NVIDIA cards, as well as supporting the new ATX3 power supply standard."
"For daily use, it features both Zero RPM mode and Fluid Dynamic Bearing for virtually silent operations.And when installing, the flat cables make it so much easier.CPU cooling is provided by the MSI MAG CoreLiquid i360 with a dual-sided RGB mirror effect but more importantly, a unified all-purpose bracket that works with both AMD and Intel, something PC builders have requested for decades."
"However, the most significant upgrade is the single-cable pre-installed fan, something that not only reduces cable clutter but also addresses the persistent issue of screwing fans to the radiator.And if you're a fan of ultra-clean builds, a cable cover comes in the package to make the case interior even neater."
"Since the pump is located on top of the cold plate, it also allows for quieter operation.As an extra plus, the tube material used is EPDM encased in nylon braiding, making for flexible yet very durable tubes that are easy to install without fear of bends or worse.Our memory of choice ended up being the new Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 UDIMM in a 48GB kit as its 8400MHz speed allows your CPU to flourish."
"Memory modules are already extremely easy to install and these are no exception.For raw gaming power, we chose the sleek MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming Slim 12X as smaller and more streamlined cards are just easier to build with, in addition to only having to handle the 12V connector."
"While slim, it still packs a punch with ray-tracing hardware, DLSS upscaling and high-level cooling.When you want to upgrade, the graphics card will leave the slot at the push of a button, as the motherboard has an easy PCIe release button, saving you from needing a screwdriver to release the card."
"It's all mounted in the MSI MAG PNO-M100R-PZ case which features a 270-degree panoramic glass display and onboard ARGB PWM control board and even supports back-connected motherboards for an even cleaner build.To ease daily use, it also has a light control button on the side."
"We chose this case for its easy front panel cabling, ample space for case fans and AIO mounting, wide cable routing channels, easy-to-clean magnetic dust filters and pre-installed Velcro strips.Essentially, PC building has never been easier."