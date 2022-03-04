GRTV News - Is console technological innovation plateauing out?

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden believes so.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to talk a little bit about an interview that's been going around, including or revolving around the former CEO of PlayStation, Sean Layden. Because in the interview he talks a little bit about consoles and how they're going to be changing in the future, if they're going to be around in the future. And he makes some sort of quite illuminating comments that we can sort of comment on ourselves. So with that being the case, let's dive on in."
"So yeah, former PlayStation CEO, the console becomes irrelevant in the next generation.Sean Layden believes innovation in the console sector has plateaued. So one of those prominent and well-known former PlayStation executives is Sean Layden, and it's thanks to him that Sony now owns Insomniac Games. He left the company in 2019, but has remained in the gaming world and is often an interesting and outspoken voice in the industry. Now he has an interesting take again and believes that we are approaching the point where consoles are becoming irrelevant."
"We've got at most one or maximum of two generations left before they serve their purpose, he says in a very interesting interview with Eurogamer. I think we're at a point where the console becomes irrelevant in the next, if not the next generation, then the next generation definitely. The reason is that Layden doesn't think that consoles are getting any further."
"They are now equivalent in terms of performance and innovations consist of things that often require extremely good TV to even benefit from. The steps today are very small and he says that we're not going to see another PS1 or PS2 jump in performance. We've sort of maxed out there.Layden goes on to explain that today there is no difference between the consoles which are even made and from the same components from the same company. They are simply not evolving anymore, he explains. We're at a point now where the innovation curve on the hardware is starting to plateau or top out. At the same time, the commoditisation of the silicon means that when you open up an Xbox or PlayStation, it's really pretty much the same chipset. It's all built by AMD. Each company has its own OS and proprietary secret source, but in essence, it's the same."
"I think we're pretty much close to the final spec for what a console could be.So what do you think? Is Layden onto something? Will it continue to be important to release hardware that can only play certain companies' titles even though they are basically just the same with new components to add a little more than high resolution, higher frames per second?Now, I for one find this a little bit unusual because I think that consoles do things that PCs can't do. Obviously, Xbox and PlayStation can be... Xbox in particular is very much just, here's a block that you can play games on. And they're even trying to move away from that a little bit so they can say, you've got the block that can play games, but you can also play games or play our games anywhere through cloud and stuff. And you can see that PlayStation are probably starting to get into that a bit more with their cloud services as well. But PlayStation also is more than that. They have VR systems, they have handheld systems, they have the DualSense controller, which adds all these immersive elements to it. And I think that's one area that consoles can kind of stand aside from PC, because they can do some sort of weird niche things that PCs kind of can't, or haven't at the moment, should we say. And then you've got a console maker like Nintendo. And to go and say that console technology has plateaued, and then to have a device like the Switch, to me is almost a little bit insulting to Nintendo, because all that Nintendo has ever done is innovate. And I don't think we'll see necessarily a huge innovation with the Nintendo Switch successor, because it sold so well. And they've kind of done that in the past, right, with consoles that have been really successful. They don't really tend to change it a whole lot. And it's granted, the follow-up console has been of varying success to Nintendo. You know, you go from the Wii, which was amazing and record-breaking, all these incredible things, to the Wii U, which they were like, we kind of like, we want to keep the Wii as best as we can, but we need to have a new console. They made the Wii U, and everyone was like, ugh. And they kind of did the same as well with the Nintendo DS, and they went up to the Nintendo 3DS. It's like, okay, but I don't really want to play it in 3D anyway, because it kind of makes me feel sick. I think with the Switch, though, they'll probably look at those previous examples, and they'll go, we'll just keep it, we'll just improve the hardware, and just keep it very similar. But there will come a time when Nintendo innovates again, because they do. That's what Nintendo is known for. They will make a console that you go, what the hell is this? Then you'll play it, and you'll be blown away by it. I think he's onto something with Xbox, though, with the way they're going forward. But I do also think as well that PlayStation will probably continue to do some weird, kooky things, because it's what makes consoles exciting and interesting. And plus as well, to say that consoles hardware is plateauing, to me, is a little bit misfounded, because I don't think it's console technology that's plateauing. I think it's just technology as a whole. We're seeing it more and more these days, where a new phone comes out, and it's basically the same as the last one. Or a new TV comes out, and it's basically the same as the last one. So to go and say that consoles are plateauing, I think it's more just technology as a whole. You know, we went through a massive boom of innovation, and it's kind of slowing down a little bit. Instead, what they're doing is, instead of looking to innovate and creating interesting variations of technology, it feels like what they're offering is just more powerful technology."
"Which is all good, but you know, like I said, you know, as Sean does correctly lay out there, we're getting to the point where we don't really need things to be playing, well, let's say if you hit 4k 120fps, if you get to that point, I don't think we need to innovate any further on a performance level. Because 8k is still so far away from being commercially viable at this point, that it's not necessarily the next step forward, I don't think. Maybe by the time we've had two more console generations, like 8k will become far more accessible. But I don't think people are looking at the visual setup anymore, and going, it's resolution needs to improve. No, it's more like the software behind it, and how they incorporate lighting, and facial animations, and all those different elements. So yeah, I do think that he's on to something in a way in regards to hardware plateauing, but just to focus it and say the innovation curve on consoles has plateaued, I think is a bit close-minded almost in a way. Because I think that it's just technology as a whole that's kind of plateauing. But I do think we'll continue to see innovation on the global scale."
"It's just a shame that we only have three major console providers these days.I mean, I guess you could throw some things in there like the handheld PCs from Valve, and Asus, and all these different companies that do these sort of handheld PC units. But really, we have three console providers these days, and that is Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo. And only really Nintendo is the one that you look at and go, whenever there's a new console out, what's the weird kooky thing it's going to do? But it's interesting all the same. I think that everyone's going to have varying opinions about this. So if you have a thought about it, please be sure to let me know in the comments below. And yeah, tell me, do you think consoles are plateauing? Are they going to still be around in two or three generations? Tell us all about it. And otherwise, yeah, this has been GRTV News. And yeah, thank you for watching. I hope you have a great Friday, and a great weekend, and I'll see you in the next one. Take care, everyone."