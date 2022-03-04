Kenwood Go Stand Mixer (Quick Look) - The Next Big Thing in Baking

This standing mixer is built to make your baking endeavours all the easier, in part due to its revolutionary design.
"Hello everyone and welcome to something a little bit different, this is a quick look of one of the items in the brand new Kenwood Go collection.Now we've obviously looked at Kenwood before, but that was a lot more sort of gadgetry take on what Kenwood offers because obviously they make some of the best sort of kitchen gadgets that you can get within sort of that framework."
"Within the kitchen you will always find a Kenwood machine of some kind because they tend to be both reliable and performant in a way that a lot of people gravitate towards.But with the holidays coming up I thought it would be very interesting to take a look at their latest collection which is called Go."
"And while Go is a little bit deceptive given the fact that you probably wouldn't be taking your mixer with you regardless of how small or compact it would become, the essential deal here is that it is both massively cheaper next to a lot of the sort of more mainstream alternatives from someone like Kenwood or KitchenAid, but conversely it is also a lot smaller and a lot more compact so it fits in more kitchen styles."
"And if you feel like your kitchen counter space has been taken up by an air fryer and a juice mixer or whatever it is, what kind of machines that you have on your kitchen counter, well having a mixer which takes up a lot less space is actually a really really good idea, particularly when you aren't skimping on features."
"First and foremost I'm sure you can see that this is small, this is very small indeed, it's 18 centimeters wide, meaning that it just takes up a fraction of the space than a regular mixer would take up.Now you unlock this little latch here so that it lifts up and with that you can just very easily remove this bowl here which as always sort of slides into place."
"And I find that particularly when this four liter bowl here is removed and you unlatch it again, then it becomes really really narrow in the sense that it could very easily fit in kitchen cabinets let alone on your counter, meaning that you could then use this to put in your different beaters, basically meaning that you could store those in cabinets and having this on the counter space."
"Be that as it may, it is very very small compared to what your mind would usually gravitate towards when you think about a mixer.But again we aren't really skimping on features here.First and foremost it's all, apart from this, that's why I removed it, this one panel here seems to be plastic, but apart from that it's all metal, at least the main construction of it is, which means that it is, it has the metal heft that you would expect out of a premium mixer."
"But it does have this plastic carrying handle meaning, my guess is that Kenwood would want us to think of it like it's easy to pull in and out of a kitchen cabinet or have basically sort of stored or stashed away somewhere so you can very easily pull it down and get it to work."
"Which I think is really nice, but I think the overall sort of slimness is more important in terms of having a compact form factor.As I said 18 minutes across, or 18 centimeters across, and cool thing, this motor at the back here is 800 watts, meaning that you probably won't be running into scenarios where this can't handle something and a regular mixer would be able to."
"Here on the front here we have 6 individual speed settings, which is nice, which basically means that you have the opportunity to get the speed going that you want.And there are 3 different beaters, essentially, which depends on what you actually need done.So you have the regular K-beater here, which is for some dough, you have a whisk which is already on here if you want to make egg whites for instance, it can do that as well."
"And then a regular dough tool, basically means that for something like pizza dough, where you need to aerate it as you beat it, well this would be the one to use.So there is a lot of stuff to go through here, a lot of versatility in a really small package.You also, I should say, this splash guard here obviously has a big hole in it so it can fit the K-beater, the dough tool, and the whisk, depending on what you need to use."
"And this right here is actually an integrated measuring scoop, meaning that you can very quickly in either a teaspoon or a half a teaspoon get like measuring on what you actually need to add to a dough or whatever it is that you're whisking for instance as you're going through it."
"So I think that all of the stuff you basically need are here in these accessories.And given the fact that this costs, like in here in Denmark it's like 2200 kroner, which is very easily sort of half or even a third of what you can pay for a regular mixer of this kind of type."
"So if you fancy yourself both a fan of the added color palettes that the GO collection can offer, and it's simplistic but versatile functionality, well then this might be a no-brainer.Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."