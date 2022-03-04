LG UltraGear 32GS95UV (Quick Look) - Never Compromise

This monitor is designed to be able to offer quality gameplay at both sides of the resolution and frame rate spectrum.
"Hello everyone and welcome to a very quick look, because if this was to be a longer quick look video, we probably would have turned this on, but end of the year, we have to get a lot of stuff done very quickly, so I'm going to give you a very brief look at something which is, despite the fact that we're not turning it on today, very, very impressive indeed."
"I'm talking about the LG UltraGear 32G95UV.Yes, LG has also completely botched it when it comes to sort of recognizable product names, even though they make TVs, which is just called the LG G4.That wisdom was completely lost on LG when they designed basic monitors, because maybe they think that gamers or people that want gaming monitors, they just love these long model names with seemingly random numbers and letters thrown together in sort of a really weird mix."
"Be that as it may, behind that stupid name is a lot of interesting specifications, which I'm going to show you now.First and foremost, I really think that this looks very good.It is obviously pretty razor thin, as you can see here from a side profile."
"It obviously balloons a little bit towards the middle where the central technology of the panel has to sit, but over here along the edges, it is really, really nice to look at, and I'm actually coming from more of an industrial design standpoint when talking about this stuff."
"Sure, there is an RGB lighting strip here alongside the UltraGear Gaming logo, but this looks like this could be doing professional work as well, and I like that subtlety, that anonymity that comes with more sort of professional-oriented consumer electronics.I think that's very, very cool, and I even like the stand."
"It's a big sort of aluminum or even steel block, which obviously keeps the monitor in place, but it's really nice.It really is, so I wouldn't mind having this as a work monitor.I think it's very nice as well."
"Okay, so this panel, obviously it's 32 inches, as you can probably tell just by looking at it.It's a 32-inch panel, which is 3480 by 2160, meaning 4K, but it's not just 4K.It is 4K and 1080p at the same time."
"It's not the first time that we see this, but this basically has a dual hertz and resolution mode, meaning that you can go 4K at 240 hertz or 1080p at 480 hertz.That basically depends on what you're doing at any given time.If the frame rates from 240 FPS to 480 FPS in really twitchy games like CS2, Rocket League, those kinds of games that can take advantage of really higher frame rates and give you an edge, well then you would go with the 1080p 480 hertz mode, but if it's all about smooth frame rate at 4K or 1440p, then you would go back to resolution mode or whatever it is that you choose to call it."
"Really nice to have versatility built into a product like that.Regardless, 0.03 milliseconds of response time is nothing to scoff at, and LG claims to have the best sort of GUI, or we would call it an OSD, on the market.We'll see about that in our fuller review."
"There is NVIDIA G-Sync here alongside AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, because this is an OLED panel, which basically means that you should expect pretty high-grade color gamut coverage, and you get it.It's almost 100% DCI-P3, which basically would mean that it qualifies for professional work."
"It has a DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and that can be software calibrated.This peaks at 1300 nits, which is great, and that basically means that it should have like a 20 to 30, 40-ish percent advantage in peak brightness next to some of LG's MLA OLED panels, which is great."
"It's very expensive.It's like 1,500 euros, but it's really cool, and we can't wait to fully review it in the days to come.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."