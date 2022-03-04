English
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

GRTV News - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is launching earlier than expected

The sequel has gone gold and is arriving at the start of February now.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we have a really interesting one for you because we're going to be talking a little bit about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Now this is probably one of those games that's coming out in early 2025 that sort of tops a lot of people's most wanted lists, you know, most anticipated at the top of their wish lists. And it's coming out at a time where it's going to be facing a lot of competition. Not that I think Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is particularly worried about a lot of the competition it's going to be facing. I think it's got a quite dedicated fan base that are going to be picking up the game regardless. But February 2025 is littered with a lot of other massive games. I'm talking Assassin's Creed Shadows, Civilization 7, it's coming just off the back or around the same time as Like a Dragon, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, all these different games, loads of big stuff. But there's some good news and that's that the game has already gone gold and it's actually going to come a little earlier than expected. So let's have a look. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will launch a week earlier than planned and it will definitely make it as the game has gone gold. So three months have gone since we learned that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was set to release on the 11th of February, two months since developers at Warhorse said they hoped the game would be able to run at 60 FPS on consoles. Now we have great updates about both of those things."

"Warhorse reveals that the game's release date has been moved forward as Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will now launch on the 4th of February. This is because the game has already gone gold so the team has just squashed in on the last few bugs and doing some final polishing these days. Speaking of polished, we're also told Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will have a quality and a performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series which means those who prefer more frames will indeed be able to enjoy the beautiful world in 60 frames per second. PS5 Pro owners can also look forward to some extra visual treats that will be detailed closer to launch."

"Those of you who want even more about this after this can look forward to tomorrow as we're getting a story trailer and a PC slash console specifications then.
So yeah, it looks like Warhorse are really getting ready for the launch of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. I love it when we get an announcement like this that a game's gone gold well ahead of its launch because it means that they've got everything they want down and locked into place now they're just spending all the time doing all the polish and stuff getting ready for release. It gives me faith in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to be an impressive experience when it comes out in February. When we see those games come out and we're like, has this game even gone gold yet? We're not sure and it manages to launch and then you play it and it's a little bit uneven in terms of performance and technical difficulties. But yes, the key thing to take from all this is that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is coming earlier than expected. It's launching on February 4th now, which I think it gives it a little bit of time to breathe in the month of February because people will be able to play it before all hell breaks loose in mid-February and late February. Also, stay tuned to your local Game Rector region again if you're interested in the game because again today, literally today, December 5th, we'll be getting the story trailer and those exact specifications about the PC and console versions. So yeah, keep an eye out for all that good stuff. Until then though, thank you for watching today's episode of GRTV News. I'll be back now tomorrow for my last one of the week, so until then, hope you'll enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you on the next one. Take care, everyone."

