Acer Swift 14 AI (Quick Look) - The Future is Here

This laptop is a productivity powerhouse that is enhanced by Microsoft's Copilot PC artificial intelligence.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, it's time to take a look at an Acer Swift laptop again, particularly the 14AI.And I know there are some AI features in here, it's optimized for Copilot Plus, it has an NPU as part of the Intel Arc slash Core Ultra sort of ecosystem built in within that CPU."
"But still, I think we should discard a lot of the AI features and simply just look at it as a pretty compelling alternative to something like a MacBook Air.Because while Apple really printed money with some of the, like particularly the M1 Air back like four years ago, because it was just so far ahead in terms of the specifications offered and the battery life offered in such a slim form factor."
"When you look at the Swift 14AI, it's incredible how far PC manufacturers have come.And you are paying a lot for the privilege here, this is like 1600 euros, but it's also incredible what they give you for that money.So first and foremost, this is incredibly small, like this is so small and thin and light."
"It is absolutely awesome to behold that something which feels like it should weigh the same as like an 11 inch iPad is really a 14 inch fully featured laptop with, and I will kid you not here, pretty awesome specifications for that 1600 euros.So yeah, you're putting down a lot of cash here, but in this really thin chassis, you get a lot of cool stuff."
"So let's take a closer look.So as I said, these two stickers here pretty much gives it away.This is an Intel Core Ultra 7 285V, and it comes with an Intel Arc 140V GPU, which is integrated into the CPU, so it's one SoC basically, but still pretty cool Arc module to get."
"And together with the Core Ultra 7, you basically shouldn't really need extra horsepower for a lot of the daily tasks that you would need something small and lightweight like this to perform.But that is really not all, because alongside that, it gets 32 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM, and there's a terabyte NVMe SSD in here."
"That is really something, I should say.The amount of RAM, the amount of storage, it's really cool to see in such a small form factor.You might be thinking, ah, well, that means that we're really skimping on battery life here, which was the soft spot for, well, particularly Intel-based small form factor laptops for a long time."
"Not the case here.This has a 65-watt-hour battery, but Acer promises 29 hours of use.And while that is just typical manufacturer bloat, you know, even if it's like 15 or even 12 hours, that's a lot for something that is this small and light."
"I would be really happy with 12 hours.And you know, if they promise 29, I'm sure they're able to deliver on 12, even if you prefer the sportier side of the performance slider in Windows 11.You're not even skimping on ports all that much, at least not to me."
"You get 2X USB Type-C, and they're both Thunderbolt ports, which is great.It has Wi-Fi 7 and has Bluetooth 5.4.The webcam is 1440p.It's built into this little raised module here where there is a physical slider on it, meaning that as you pull that tab, it's physically blocked."
"But it's 1440p, which is absolutely great.And I would remind you again that all of this comes in a 1.26 kilogram package.That's incredible.But the final, I think, great thing here is this screen."
"It's 14 inches, as you can see, and that is gained by basically going over to a 16x10 aspect ratio display.That's great.We've been wanting those to be kind of standardized for a while now, and it seems like they are."
"It's a format OLED.It has an optional touchscreen.It's 90 hertz, and it's 2.8K resolution.That is frighteningly close to being a lot better than even a liquid retina display MacBook because the MacBook Air is stuck at 60 hertz."
"It is not yet an OLED.We're expecting MacBook OLEDs to surface sometime out in the future.So if you get like a 90 hertz, 2.8K, 16x10 OLED with optional touchscreen functionality, that's really cool."
"And combined with all of the other features that you get here, that's really impressive.It even has a VESA HDR display 500 certification, I believe, which is also something that was up until recently rather uncommon in OLED panels.So really, really happy with this one."
"Happy to recommend it.You pay a pretty penny, but forget about the AI stuff and Copilot Plus.If it gets you, nets you individual value with your workflow, then by God, use it.But this is just a straight up very awesome laptop, and I'm floored that you can get this amount of functionality crammed into such a small form factor casing."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."