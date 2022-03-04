PlayStation 5 Slim 30th Anniversary Collection (Quick Look) - A Legendary Throwback

We take a look at the stunning 30th Anniversary model of the Slim version of the PS5 console, which comes in the signature PlayStation grey with the colourful original logo emboldened onto it.
"Hello everyone and welcome to, well not exactly a quick look, more so a really brief sort of unboxing experience, because there's a very particular reason why we're doing this a little bit differently."
"This console right here is actually one of the prizes in our Christmas calendar, meaning that, well, I'm going to have to be really careful here, aren't I?Well Sony is still going to deliver all of the same securities that you would if you were getting a mint package which would be unopened, but simply due to the limited nature of the console in general, well, we couldn't really get two units, one for unboxing and to give you a brief look at what it's like and also a prize for this year's calendar."
"So this is what we can do and obviously the limitation inherent in the limited supply run that Sony is doing with this console is part of the appeal.You already know that there aren't that many on store shelves, meaning that it becomes a more sought after product."
"And there's good reason for that too, because it's not the first time Sony has done this.If you remember, there was an anniversary edition of the PS4 Pro, I believe, which used the same gray color scheme, which of course harkens back to the color of the original PlayStation console when it launched all those years ago."
"So it's really exciting.It's also really nostalgic.I just wanted to give you a brief look of what you can expect.So first and foremost, the box has been changed quite significantly to sort of reflect the original PlayStation's box."
"So that means that there is this duality between these black colors and the yellow as an accent color here.They even took the extra step of putting the PlayStation 5 Slim here on its side with an old school manual sort of cable with the proprietary connector that was used for the original PlayStation controller to sort of harken back to that original design."
"It's really cool.And inside, well, you find a bunch of flourishes, which I think is cool.First and foremost, this inner box is filled with all of the face button icons, which has become so iconic over the past 30 years."
"So that's really cool to see.I should stress right now that there isn't really any sort of direct mechanical or technical comparisons that we can make because this is a PS5 Slim.It's a PS5 Slim with a one terabyte hard drive, mind you, but still, it's a PS5 Slim."
"There are a couple of cool things.You get in the same gray color scheme, you get the alternative side panel, which means that you can put in a regular disc drive, which you don't get in the box, and still clad it in that same gray color scheme."
"There are some touches here.As you can see, there is both the matte gray on top, then there is the classic PlayStation gray on the sides, and the little colored logo here, which I also think looks very, very nice."
"I'm not going to remove this wrap for obvious reasons, but what I can tell you is that there is also all those icons engraved on the inside of these panels.If we place the console over here, you also get this little box, which I looked at just before we started filming, and this little illustration here I think is very nice to sort of remember where you came from with the PlayStation 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, and how that shape and the shape of the controller changed over the decades."
"That is really cool.Inside here, where we find some of the stuff that you can mainly expect, so there is the power cable, which is not gray, sadly, some documentation.There is a little present in here, which I kind of wondered about when I first looked it up, and it is these little icon packs, which are very lovely indeed."
"So just small presents, which seem to be the one thing that kind of distances itself from the regular PlayStation 5 Slim, if that's what you choose to get.I should say that, obviously, Scalper and sort of secondhand market is going to raise the price of this console as it is limited, but a lot of people that just got in early would have been able to get this at the same basic price point, almost, as the regular PlayStation 5 Slim, meaning that they just got these things, well, not for free, but still."
"This is the special gray version of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.It should be stressed here that these are actually also in limited supply, but sold separately, meaning that if you really love this, but you don't really need an extra console, well, then you might be able to pick this up."
"Or if you end up scraping through eBay, you'll be able to spend a lot less on this rather than, you know, just getting it with the console.But then again, these things are all limited.So it's very difficult to say whether or not you'll be able to snag one up at all."
"So this is the PlayStation 5 Slim 30th anniversary edition.I should also stress that there is a PlayStation 5 Pro with the same clad sort of color scheme, but those are much more limited than this.We weren't able to talk to Sony about getting one here for the show because they just don't have any here in the Nordics."
"So that should tell you something about the situation that's going on.So for much more on PlayStation 5, well, stay tuned to Game Racker.Bye."