Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 - Product Showcase

In collaboration with Acer, we're talking a look at this rather slim but beastly gaming laptop, delivering high specs and brutal performance wrapped up in a rather compact form factor.

Audio transcription

"Acer has completely overhauled the Predator Helios laptop series. Not only have they given it a rather slim chassis, but they've also equipped it with a fantastic screen and some of the best laptop components money can buy. Let's take a closer look."

"Acer has completely overhauled their new generation of Predator Helios laptops and filled them with the newest tech, a fantastic display and some of the most powerful laptop hardware you can possibly buy. But that isn't all. Acer Predator Helios 16 Neo comes in a number of SKUs, suited for different budgets, with the most hardcore version sporting both an RTX 47 ray-tracing GPU and Intel's i9-14900HX flagship processor. This not only provides you with a lot of AI power for more serious work, but also means you are more than ready to play the latest AAA games at high frame rates and with a full suite of modern light reflection technology, while also having a machine that can calculate new frames into existence or use upscaling to ensure sky-high FPS. Or even both. The AI part runs things like Microsoft Copilot, Acer's purified view for video calls and Acer's purified voice that enhances video calls and background noise. The 500 nits, 1610 format, 16-inch NVIDIA G-Sync display has an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate at 2560x1600 pixel resolution and a rather impressive 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. All this modern tech naturally requires some cooling, kindly provided by Acer's 5th gen Aeroblades, Vector heatpipes and the use of high-end liquid metal instead of using mediocre thermal paste. The computer comes with a complete software suite called Predator Sense for control and monitoring of the system, including RGB control and user scenarios that controls power and cooling. And there you have it folks. If you want a brand new, rather slim-looking gaming laptop which comes equipped with one of the market's best gaming CPUs and a GPU to match, and whole-wrapped in a cyberpunk-esque design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is the one to look out for."

"Thanks for watching!"

