English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

dbrand Circuit Board Skins (Quick Look) - Technically Accurate

This selection of stickers and skins is designed to offer a technically accurate circuit board pattern for the devices that it applies to.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quickly.
If you know me, you know that I just love dbrand stuff.
I don't mind gushing about it."

"I don't mind ranting positively about the stuff that they make because I think that first and foremost, they make products that are just oozes quality, attention to detail.
Those kinds of sort of production technical aspects are all there and have been there for years and years and years."

"But I also think that they make a really cool alternative to having cases on everything and pieces of plastic that protect your valuable consumer electronics.
I do think that vinyl skins in general is just a stylish way of scratch protecting these kinds of things that mean a lot to you and that you want to keep mint but just in a more fashionable way."

"Take this as an example.
Now dbrand's latest collab is with Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips and they have made a series called Circuit Board.
I think this is absolutely brilliant."

"Now we won't be able to demonstrate the main feature of Circuit Board here on the show but first and foremost, I just wanted to point to the overall sort of lovely aesthetic nature of the Circuit Board series.
And as you can see, it's pretty much all in the name."

"I have my M4 Max equipped MacBook Pro 16-inch, the brand new one right here and dbrand was so very nice to send over some of the Circuit Board sort of variants that you could buy right now as part of the series.
Now I don't know, this probably won't show on camera but does this look just like a soft like one level piece of vinyl skin?
It is not."

"This is 3D printed, meaning that it has actual texture.
Meaning that these really small transistors, circuits, traces actually are tactile and have individual levels on the skin.
Meaning that you can feel the Circuit Board as you brush over it."

"It's such a lovely way to lend a device which is very married to the sort of industrial design complex.
Some much needed tactility and I think the color here which is obviously the straight up Linus color is lovely as well."

"I think it's actually quite fun.
We just took a look at an Acer gaming laptop which I feel like completely misunderstands the assignment of designing something for tech enthusiasts but it does so in a much more condescending way."

"This is how you design something for tech enthusiasts which is very tasteful and I really like it.
Now variants, there are a lot of those.
I should say that there are options and one of them is actually this which is a dark circuit which really has nothing to do with the main sort of Linus Tech Tips orange but if you want to matte black everything and still have those transistors, circuits, traces and you get the tactility as well which is quite lovely but there is one cool aspect that you can for instance get with this which is the white version which is this has a glow in the dark function."

"So I don't quite know how many dbrand actually has but it is part of the sort of the overall pitch with this that if you want to get it, they will send you a UV flashlight so that you can activate the UV pigments meaning that it can glow in the dark as well.
Now obviously it would just glow in the dark in general if you take it into a dark room for instance and it has received the UV light that it needs but it's just an overall extra cool little thing."

"I would argue that the main cool thing about these skins is just this, this feeling that it grants your consumer electronics.
Now there are a lot of these and you can also get them for the bottom of the laptop as well and you can also get them for iPads which I think is absolutely lovely and I've already put one on there and it doesn't mess with any of the magnets that you need which is great if you want to have a cover on there or a case even though you still have a skin."

"I love this stuff and I've said this so many times that you must be bored of me.
I hope you aren't but if you are that's okay.
This is really cool stuff.
It's really well and I think competitively priced and the identity that it grants your consumer electronics I think is very vital when you spend so much on something like this to give it that extra kick of personality."

"So for much more on dbrand go and check out the circuit board series now.
Stay tuned for more.
Bye."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Secret Lives of Animals - Official Trailer

The Secret Lives of Animals - Official Trailer
Disney's Snow White - Official Trailer

Disney's Snow White - Official Trailer
Kraven the Hunter - Opening 8 Minutes

Kraven the Hunter - Opening 8 Minutes
Dexter: Original Sin - Official Trailer

Dexter: Original Sin - Official Trailer
Squid Game - Official Season 2 Trailer

Squid Game - Official Season 2 Trailer
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Early Streaming Release Date Trailer

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Early Streaming Release Date Trailer
The Six Triple Eight - Official Trailer

The Six Triple Eight - Official Trailer
Missing You - Official Trailer

Missing You - Official Trailer
Arcane - Making Arcane Trailer

Arcane - Making Arcane Trailer
Lilo & Stitch - Official Teaser

Lilo & Stitch - Official Teaser
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer #2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer #2
The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer

The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Vice Undercover - Gameplay Showreel

Vice Undercover - Gameplay Showreel
Black Widow: Super-Spy Sniper - Marvel Rivals

Black Widow: Super-Spy Sniper - Marvel Rivals
Infinity Nikki - About Wishes - Official Release Trailer

Infinity Nikki - About Wishes - Official Release Trailer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Official Launch Trailer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Official Launch Trailer
PlayStation - 30th Anniversary Thank You

PlayStation - 30th Anniversary Thank You
Iron Fist: The Immortal Weapon - Marvel Rivals

Iron Fist: The Immortal Weapon - Marvel Rivals
Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable - Marvel Rivals

Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable - Marvel Rivals
Atomic Heart - DLC#3 MOR-4Y Teaser

Atomic Heart - DLC#3 MOR-4Y Teaser
The War of the Worlds: Siberia - Reveal Trailer

The War of the Worlds: Siberia - Reveal Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Launch Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Launch Trailer
The Phantom Game - Trailer

The Phantom Game - Trailer
Light of Motiram - 16 Minutes of Gameplay

Light of Motiram - 16 Minutes of Gameplay
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More