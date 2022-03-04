dbrand Circuit Board Skins (Quick Look) - Technically Accurate

This selection of stickers and skins is designed to offer a technically accurate circuit board pattern for the devices that it applies to.
"I don't mind ranting positively about the stuff that they make because I think that first and foremost, they make products that are just oozes quality, attention to detail.Those kinds of sort of production technical aspects are all there and have been there for years and years and years."
"But I also think that they make a really cool alternative to having cases on everything and pieces of plastic that protect your valuable consumer electronics.I do think that vinyl skins in general is just a stylish way of scratch protecting these kinds of things that mean a lot to you and that you want to keep mint but just in a more fashionable way."
"Take this as an example.Now dbrand's latest collab is with Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips and they have made a series called Circuit Board.I think this is absolutely brilliant."
"Now we won't be able to demonstrate the main feature of Circuit Board here on the show but first and foremost, I just wanted to point to the overall sort of lovely aesthetic nature of the Circuit Board series.And as you can see, it's pretty much all in the name."
"I have my M4 Max equipped MacBook Pro 16-inch, the brand new one right here and dbrand was so very nice to send over some of the Circuit Board sort of variants that you could buy right now as part of the series.Now I don't know, this probably won't show on camera but does this look just like a soft like one level piece of vinyl skin?It is not."
"This is 3D printed, meaning that it has actual texture.Meaning that these really small transistors, circuits, traces actually are tactile and have individual levels on the skin.Meaning that you can feel the Circuit Board as you brush over it."
"It's such a lovely way to lend a device which is very married to the sort of industrial design complex.Some much needed tactility and I think the color here which is obviously the straight up Linus color is lovely as well."
"I think it's actually quite fun.We just took a look at an Acer gaming laptop which I feel like completely misunderstands the assignment of designing something for tech enthusiasts but it does so in a much more condescending way."
"This is how you design something for tech enthusiasts which is very tasteful and I really like it.Now variants, there are a lot of those.I should say that there are options and one of them is actually this which is a dark circuit which really has nothing to do with the main sort of Linus Tech Tips orange but if you want to matte black everything and still have those transistors, circuits, traces and you get the tactility as well which is quite lovely but there is one cool aspect that you can for instance get with this which is the white version which is this has a glow in the dark function."
"So I don't quite know how many dbrand actually has but it is part of the sort of the overall pitch with this that if you want to get it, they will send you a UV flashlight so that you can activate the UV pigments meaning that it can glow in the dark as well.Now obviously it would just glow in the dark in general if you take it into a dark room for instance and it has received the UV light that it needs but it's just an overall extra cool little thing."
"I would argue that the main cool thing about these skins is just this, this feeling that it grants your consumer electronics.Now there are a lot of these and you can also get them for the bottom of the laptop as well and you can also get them for iPads which I think is absolutely lovely and I've already put one on there and it doesn't mess with any of the magnets that you need which is great if you want to have a cover on there or a case even though you still have a skin."
"I love this stuff and I've said this so many times that you must be bored of me.I hope you aren't but if you are that's okay.This is really cool stuff.It's really well and I think competitively priced and the identity that it grants your consumer electronics I think is very vital when you spend so much on something like this to give it that extra kick of personality."
