SteelSeries Apex Pro 3rd Gen (Quick Look) - The World's Fastest Keyboard

This responsive accessory is designed to be lightning quick but also smarter thanks to improved and better switches.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time taking a look at not just one, but three products which basically makes up the entirety of the SteelSeries Apex Pro 3rd Gen. Now, that is divided up into three different products as you can see right here, so this is the basic Apex Pro, where you basically get the numpad, that is why these two are TKL edition, so tenkeyless, meaning that you just ditch the numpad and you basically have the same basic guts, switches, keycaps, all of the same technology is apparent right here, then subsequently the two TKL versions are mainly divided just by the nature of it, one of them being wireless and one of them being wired. Now, I should also stress that the one thing that I notice which is slightly different is that the little scroll wheel here on the top of the tenkeyless versions is by their very nature smaller because they have to make the OLED panels which all three ship with in the same basic size, so you still get the one button and you get the scroll wheel, it's just smaller. If that bothers you, well then the basic Apex Pro is your only option."
"Now, what constitutes the main selling points of the Apex Pro third gen? Well, first and foremost, they've upgraded to the third gen of their new OmniPoint switches, it is an adjustable hypermagnetic switch which travels from 0.1 to 4 millimeters, meaning that that extra bit of tactile travel makes for more responsive and more satisfying typing. Whether or not that counts for you is basically something that you're going to have to figure out for yourself, it's a very personal matter what makes for a good typing experience, but what you can definitely tell is that SteelSeries cares a great deal about upping their technological game to make sure that it is as satisfying as they can possibly make it. There's a couple of extra things that you can add to that typing experience, so there's something called rapid tap which prioritizes up to five keys that can be reactivated without the need to release the previous key, or protection modes which decreases the sensitivity of certain keys to prevent mistyping, there's a bunch of new things here, there's even new stabilizers and all new tooling to make that switch, that OmniPoint 3 switch more smooth. It is very very interesting what SteelSeries, the lengths they go to, only around the switch and the key cap itself, there's three layers of dampening foam that uses poron and silicone rubber, and it's covered then with the same sort of double-shot PBT caps that we've seen before, but that's obviously not a bad thing."
"For every model you get detachable braided USB type-c cables, which is great, and you also get a magnetic wrist rest, something that we've seen sort of come and go in the market, which is very weird, but obviously as it's magnetic it only needs to be close up to the base of the keyboard, the chassis, and it will grab on, and next to something like the faux leather ones from Razer of years past, this sort of more tight silicone one I think is very cool, and this rubber coating basically means that it should be very easy to clean, because obviously your grimy hands, your grimy wrists, is going to be all over it for hours and hours and hours, so it is going to get disgusting, but that's very easy to sort of wipe down, which I think is very nice. They aren't cheap, so for the basic one you'll pay around 260 euros, for a wireless TKL you'll pay a little bit more than that, and you'll pay 240 for the wired TKL version, but there's some really cool things here, so there is these little OLED displays we haven't really talked about, but they give you quick access to a number of different settings, which I think is very very neat, and well that extra travel through the OmniPoint switches, the scroll wheels, which we love to see, there's just a lot of cool stuff here, and we can't wait to bring you full reviews of these keyboards in the days to come, hopefully we'll have it done before Christmas, but we'll race towards it as quick as we can."
"For much more on SteelSeries, stay tuned to Game Racktor. Bye!"