English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

SteelSeries Apex Pro 3rd Gen (Quick Look) - The World's Fastest Keyboard

This responsive accessory is designed to be lightning quick but also smarter thanks to improved and better switches.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time taking a look at not just one, but three products which basically makes up the entirety of the SteelSeries Apex Pro 3rd Gen. Now, that is divided up into three different products as you can see right here, so this is the basic Apex Pro, where you basically get the numpad, that is why these two are TKL edition, so tenkeyless, meaning that you just ditch the numpad and you basically have the same basic guts, switches, keycaps, all of the same technology is apparent right here, then subsequently the two TKL versions are mainly divided just by the nature of it, one of them being wireless and one of them being wired. Now, I should also stress that the one thing that I notice which is slightly different is that the little scroll wheel here on the top of the tenkeyless versions is by their very nature smaller because they have to make the OLED panels which all three ship with in the same basic size, so you still get the one button and you get the scroll wheel, it's just smaller. If that bothers you, well then the basic Apex Pro is your only option."

"Now, what constitutes the main selling points of the Apex Pro third gen? Well, first and foremost, they've upgraded to the third gen of their new OmniPoint switches, it is an adjustable hypermagnetic switch which travels from 0.1 to 4 millimeters, meaning that that extra bit of tactile travel makes for more responsive and more satisfying typing. Whether or not that counts for you is basically something that you're going to have to figure out for yourself, it's a very personal matter what makes for a good typing experience, but what you can definitely tell is that SteelSeries cares a great deal about upping their technological game to make sure that it is as satisfying as they can possibly make it. There's a couple of extra things that you can add to that typing experience, so there's something called rapid tap which prioritizes up to five keys that can be reactivated without the need to release the previous key, or protection modes which decreases the sensitivity of certain keys to prevent mistyping, there's a bunch of new things here, there's even new stabilizers and all new tooling to make that switch, that OmniPoint 3 switch more smooth. It is very very interesting what SteelSeries, the lengths they go to, only around the switch and the key cap itself, there's three layers of dampening foam that uses poron and silicone rubber, and it's covered then with the same sort of double-shot PBT caps that we've seen before, but that's obviously not a bad thing."

"For every model you get detachable braided USB type-c cables, which is great, and you also get a magnetic wrist rest, something that we've seen sort of come and go in the market, which is very weird, but obviously as it's magnetic it only needs to be close up to the base of the keyboard, the chassis, and it will grab on, and next to something like the faux leather ones from Razer of years past, this sort of more tight silicone one I think is very cool, and this rubber coating basically means that it should be very easy to clean, because obviously your grimy hands, your grimy wrists, is going to be all over it for hours and hours and hours, so it is going to get disgusting, but that's very easy to sort of wipe down, which I think is very nice. They aren't cheap, so for the basic one you'll pay around 260 euros, for a wireless TKL you'll pay a little bit more than that, and you'll pay 240 for the wired TKL version, but there's some really cool things here, so there is these little OLED displays we haven't really talked about, but they give you quick access to a number of different settings, which I think is very very neat, and well that extra travel through the OmniPoint switches, the scroll wheels, which we love to see, there's just a lot of cool stuff here, and we can't wait to bring you full reviews of these keyboards in the days to come, hopefully we'll have it done before Christmas, but we'll race towards it as quick as we can."

"For much more on SteelSeries, stay tuned to Game Racktor. Bye!"

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Kraven the Hunter - Opening 8 Minutes

Kraven the Hunter - Opening 8 Minutes
Dexter: Original Sin - Official Trailer

Dexter: Original Sin - Official Trailer
Squid Game - Official Season 2 Trailer

Squid Game - Official Season 2 Trailer
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Early Streaming Release Date Trailer

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Early Streaming Release Date Trailer
The Six Triple Eight - Official Trailer

The Six Triple Eight - Official Trailer
Missing You - Official Trailer

Missing You - Official Trailer
Arcane - Making Arcane Trailer

Arcane - Making Arcane Trailer
Lilo & Stitch - Official Teaser

Lilo & Stitch - Official Teaser
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer #2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer #2
The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer

The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer
Pokémon Horizons: The Series - Season 2 Trailer

Pokémon Horizons: The Series - Season 2 Trailer
Dream Productions - Official Trailer

Dream Productions - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Black Widow: Super-Spy Sniper - Marvel Rivals

Black Widow: Super-Spy Sniper - Marvel Rivals
Infinity Nikki - About Wishes - Official Release Trailer

Infinity Nikki - About Wishes - Official Release Trailer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Official Launch Trailer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Official Launch Trailer
PlayStation - 30th Anniversary Thank You

PlayStation - 30th Anniversary Thank You
Iron Fist: The Immortal Weapon - Marvel Rivals

Iron Fist: The Immortal Weapon - Marvel Rivals
Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable - Marvel Rivals

Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable - Marvel Rivals
Atomic Heart - DLC#3 MOR-4Y Teaser

Atomic Heart - DLC#3 MOR-4Y Teaser
The War of the Worlds: Siberia - Reveal Trailer

The War of the Worlds: Siberia - Reveal Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Launch Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Launch Trailer
The Phantom Game - Trailer

The Phantom Game - Trailer
Light of Motiram - 16 Minutes of Gameplay

Light of Motiram - 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Light of Motiram - Announcement Trailer

Light of Motiram - Announcement Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More