GRTV News - Fortnite hits a new all-time player high

The battle royale continues to thrive seven years after launch.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today what we're going to be talking about is arguably one of the biggest games in the world right now. I say arguably, everyone knows it's one of the biggest games in the world. The argument would be whether it's the biggest game in the world. Specifically we're talking about Fortnite."
"It had a big event over the weekend and it drew in a lot of players, so much so that it set a new all-time peak player count. And the all-time peak player count, when you compare it to other all-time peaks for different video game properties, it's much larger. Let's just say that. So yeah, let's take a look at this and then we'll talk more about it afterwards."
"So yeah, Fortnite recently reached a new all-time player peak. Seven years after launch, the battle royale is truly bigger than ever. So if you ever had doubts that Fortnite is still one of the biggest video games in the world, the events of the past weekend will settle that argument. As part of the recent Remix the Finale live event that saw various musicians performing in-game, including Eminem and Ice Spice, Epic Games' Battle Royale managed to reach a new all-time player count peak. Yep, seven years after launch, Fortnite continues to be an indomitable force with the game hitting a peak of 14,343,880 players. As of writing it is also just under a million players with a 24-hour peak being at 4,789,430, which for reference is higher than any game has ever reached on Steam by a significant margin."
"The game with the biggest peak ever on Steam is still PUBG Battlegrounds, which drew in over 3.2 million players at once years ago, a peak that has seemed unattainable by any since Fortnite's recent 24-hour high smashes that record. In fact, to further prove the scale of Fortnite, Steam's latest all-time in players that was again recently achieved accounts for players in all games on the platform is almost 39 million, showing that Fortnite alone has made up around 35% of Steam's player base. Wow."
"So are you one of the millions that flocked to the Battle Royale over the weekend?Now before we move on from here, I'm going to quickly go over to the Fortnite.gg website.So the all-time peak is, or not the all-time peak, sorry, the 24-hour peak has dropped a bit since, but you can still see that this game is just ridiculously big. Like that again, you know, this event is two days away at this point and it's still sort of rivaling the highest player count that PUBG's ever sort of notched up. And yeah, that was just two days ago, you see. And then as well, if just to prove the point, this is the Steam all-time chart and this is the PUBG one. I can't remember when this was the all-time peak, but as you can see sort of, well, you might not be able to see it too well here, but the 24-hour peak for PUBG is 713,582. And yeah, I can't remember the exact date where it sets this, but we've been watching games try and beat this record for years and nothing has managed to do it."
"Again, this year has been interesting because we've had Power World and Black Myth Wukong that both, you know, cracked the two million mark, which up until this year has only been achieved by PUBG. So, you know, we're seeing games become more and more popular on Steam, but PUBG is still like, again, this sort of like almost unattainable figure."
"So yeah, it's always interesting when you look at the statistics like this because it just sort of outlines how big Fortnite as a property really is. You know, you ever have any wonders about whether Epic Games will ever move on for it or how like sort of successful in a revenue sense it is for it. When you've got 15 million people that are logging onto your game on a regular basis and no doubt buying Battle Passes and skins and V-Bucks and all that stuff, you can just see how sort of how much or how successful Fortnite is for Epic Games in the sort of grand scheme of things. The 15 million figure, well almost 15 million figure shows that Fortnite is more popular than it has ever been as well with people coming to this game as frequently as they do. So I wouldn't be surprised if we're seeing that, that it will eventually break that figure again. But then again, this was a big event and it's going to be probably the last big event of 2024. So will people still be flocking to the game when the next season drops sometime in 2025? There's a lot of big games coming out in 2025 so maybe not. So maybe this will be the peak for a while."
"But again, we'll keep posted and stay tuned to see if there's any changes there. And likewise, Steam is getting increasingly popular as well. So while Fortnite does make up or has a player base, it's again around 35-36% of Steam's total player base at its peak, at both their peaks. It is also worth saying that Steam is getting more popular on a regular basis and I wouldn't be surprised if by the end of the year it manages to crack the 40 million player peak mark because it's been steadily going up all year. But again, we'll stay tuned to keep an eye on that and if anything changes, we'll let you know. But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that. And as always, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday and I'll see you all on the other side. Take care, everyone."