Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max (Quick Look) - Premium Audio

This headset is compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and features a 2.4Ghz connection and a 40+ hour battery.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We like Turtle Beach here at Gamereactor and even though that they probably aren't the first brand that you think of when you think of premium headsets, they really aren't doing too bad, I should say, and particularly the Xbox headsets that they have sent us over the past couple of years have really, really held together rather well."
"And this one, the Stealth 700, looks to be no different.There's a bunch of things that I like about it.I like the chunky design, I like the flip up and flip down microphone, I love these really fat ear cups here which oozes comfort even over longer stretches of gaming."
"So we're going to have to see, obviously, in a full review how it all holds up, but so far I'm even liking this blend of these copper accents and the deep dark blue.I think it looks rather fancy as well, even though the majority of it is plastic and I would have loved, I don't know, maybe a little bit of aluminum here and there, that would have been good."
"But still, these knobs here, which controls on both sides, so that is game volume to headset volume to chat volume, overall volume, these little knobs are very tactile and are stepwise increments so it's very nice and very intuitive to control stuff here.That I will give them."
"There is a couple of things that Turtle Beach are sort of flaunting with this headset.One is cross-play, which essentially means that you have two sources that is being handled with a single button press.That means that you can have two active signals, one for your Xbox and one for your gaming PC, for instance, and by clicking once, you basically swap audio signal completely."
"We've seen this before to some degree where it's Bluetooth paired with something while it is maintaining a 2.4 gigahertz signal from another source, but this can be two 2.4 gigahertz signals.That's really, really cool."
"Whether or not it's useful for you, if you are hot swapping between gaming stations, that is entirely up to you.Inside here we have the 60 millimeter Eclipse dual drivers.Now this is something that we have listened to a little bit before and they are excellent, by the way."
"Really rich, really deep, really broad.They work very well, both in terms of positioning in more twitchy games, but also just straight up immersion in like big, big blockbuster titles, so that's cool.This flip down microphone, as I just spoke about before, is the best way to have a microphone because it is completely obscured right now and right now it is very nicely situated."
"There's an additional little function here where you sort of click it upwards so that it is angled towards your mouth.It has AI noise reduction, which is fine.We're going to have to see how that AI pans out, but it's good."
"Turtle Beach now uses some parts of the Swarm software stuff that we've actually praised before and Swarm 2, either for mobile or for desktop, has a bunch of like steady EQ presets that are very easy to sort of handle and install.And finally, this fit, I think, is great."
"It is, you could probably tell by looking at it that it's a snug fit.It's meant to be big and bulky so that it sort of hugs the top of your skull, but it is very comfortable and the amount of padding on the cups and on the bottom end of the brace here means that I think that this would be very comfortable over longer stretches, but that is something that we're going to have to save for a full review."
"So for much more on Turtle Beach, stay tuned to Game Raptor, bye."