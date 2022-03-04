GRTV News - Lego James Bond game trailer leaks online

The project never got made, and you can understand why.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about something that broke over the weekend.It's related to a game that never got made, never really had anything significant completed in regards to it actually."
"But it did get a trailer and the trailer was used as a way to potentially convince the people that would be funding the game to greenlight it.You can understand why it didn't happen, let's put it that way.What we're specifically talking about is a Lego James Bond game.We've seen Lego do all kinds of different games over the years."
"Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, the list goes on.So many different games, including more quirky things like dimensions.But James Bond, despite the fact that it's one of the longest running entertainment series of all time, has never received the Lego treatment.This trailer kind of proves why."
"So yeah, trailer for a rejected Lego James Bond video game leaks online.Lego James Bond would have been a standalone game but Lego rejected it and it's not hard to see why.So Lego video games have covered some of the best known movie and TV franchises of all time.Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jurassic World, The Lord of the Rings and even some very odd choices like The A-Team, E.T., The Goonies or Knight Rider in Lego Dimensions."
"Perhaps the biggest one that skipped the brick treatment is the longest of them all, 007 James Bond.However, it has been long rumoured that Traveller's Tales tried to make a Lego James Bond and this week a leaked trailer for a cancelled Lego James Bond has surfaced on Reddit.Now, I'm not going to play the entire trailer.I'm not going to play it out loud but if you want to watch it, it's like this."
"Obviously the quality is bad because it's a leaked trailer of something that was made a while ago.You can see a lot of really iconic moments of the James Bond franchise.But there's also, you know, things that you expect of the James Bond franchise that probably don't really suit the typical sort of Lego set up and the theme of Lego games.But anyway, the cinematic, while unfinished, features easily recognisable scenes from films like Casino Royale, Goldfinger, The Man with the Golden Gun, Doctor No for your eyes only, including Lego versions of Honey Rider and Blofeld."
"What happened with this game?According to Lego Game Museum who commented the post, claiming they know people who worked on TT Games, this trailer was made as a pitch for the Lego group and wasn't intended as an expansion pack for Lego Dimensions but its own standalone game after it became clear the toy to life experiment wasn't working and wouldn't get a third year of content.However, Lego apparently rejected it and it's not hard to see why."
"James Bond is too mature for the toy company.Even toning it down, the constant use of guns, violence and sexual insinuation are almost impossible to hide.Yes, Lego Dimensions had Mission Impossible, but James Bond is a franchise where almost half the movies have the word die, kill or pussy in the title.So technically it seems this wasn't a cancelled game rather than a pitch for a game that never got made."
"However, after Lego approved an adaptation of another mature franchise, Lego Horizon, never say never again.So, yes, it doesn't look like we're going to be seeing the Lego James Bond game though.Lego has actually been making strides, as Javier writes in the piece there, to be more accommodating to a wider age range.And we see that a lot lately with physical sets based on more mature franchises."
"Including things, I wouldn't say they're necessarily mature, but they're not quite as child-friendly as a lot of their other sets.Whether it's like Dark Knight sets and whatnot.So I wouldn't be surprised if eventually there are Lego James Bond sets, physical sets to build.But I don't think we'll ever see a game like that because I just think it doesn't quite fit the Lego theme."
"Maybe they'll give it a more toned down design like they did with Lego Horizon recently.But I don't think... Horizon to me doesn't translate in the same way as James Bond.Where James Bond is definitely an adult franchise, whereas Horizon was sort of like an adolescent franchise in many ways.But yeah, let us know what you think about it. Would you have liked to see a Lego James Bond game?Does the trailer actually get you kind of excited for what could have been?Tell us all about it in the comments below and otherwise I'll be back now for..."
"Well, tomorrow for the next year TV News of the Week. So yeah, I'll see you then.Take care, everyone."