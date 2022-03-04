dbrand PS5 Slim Darkplates 2.0 (Quick Look) - Sleek and Slim

dbrand are back with a collection of PlayStation 5-focused Darkplates that are designed to make your console look sleeker and more suave.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is a brand new era for dbrand's Dark Plates, a product that we've covered several times over the lifespan of the traditional PS5 console."
"Because if you remember, back when the original PS5 launched, a lot of people took issue with the overall design, what was not, I wouldn't necessarily call it lovingly referred to as the popped collar.Essentially meaning that there was this, this is the case on the regular PS5 and the Pro, mind you, this centerline part of the console, which is the actual console, and then the outer edges of it are covered in two sets of plates, essentially two sheets of plastic."
"On the regular PS5 and on the PS5 Slim, this sticks out in sort of a weird angular fashion.So what dbrand ultimately ended up doing was to create a set of plates that you could buy and put on, which not only made it a lot easier for you to skin your PS5 down the line with vinyl skins from dbrand, but also just created just a better console design in general."
"And this is the case for the PS5 Slim, which if you listen to dbrand, and I kind of agree, seeing as how the reception of the PS5 Pro has gotten, the PS5 Slim is probably going to be the main line console going forward because it just, it shrinks the oversize size down and just creates a more streamlined console platform."
"So as you can tell, for one, these outer plates also line perfectly with that center console piece.It also has the cutouts on both sides for increased airflow, which we have found on the test of the regular dark plates on the ordinary normal OG PS5 actually does have a mild impact on system temperatures when under a load."
"But as I said, this is dbrand, so the dark plates themselves are only the start.You can buy these kits, which is, this is the x-ray version, and you can get LED strips as well, which just essentially kits out the PS5 in a whole number of ways.I have still to this day found myself just really recommending the regular matte black dark plates."
"I think they make the console look menacing and the way that this stand, you don't actually need the vertical stand, I would say, and they will also sell you a horizontal stand, which you can essentially just stick on there, which is a lot better than Sony's own.No point being, this just makes the console sleeker, smaller, and less angular in a much nicer way."
"So $59, I would say it's a steal for what dbrand does.And I would really urge you to go take a look at dark plates for yourself because they transform your PS5 completely and also will set you out on a path to more customizability down the line."
"Thanks to these vinyl skins.Thank you so much for watching and see you on the next one."