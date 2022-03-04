GRTV News - Lies of P DLC to release in Q1 2025

We also know the developer is working on a survival horror game next.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you on GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for gaming reviews, gaming previews, interviews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusive content and of course so much more, but without further ado, today we're talking Lies of Pea, so this is usually a very, very slow news day, it's the day after Thanksgiving, it's the official Black Friday and so considering a lot of Americans have sort of had a nice big holiday, there's not really much for us to talk about, but somewhere where it wasn't a national holiday was Korea, which came out with sort of some news on Lies of Pea's DLC and what Round 8 studio, the developers of the game is up to next and it seems that they're quite busy over there at Round 8, as from a report from the Korean news site EVN, we see that despite there being initial plans for the DLC of Lies of Pea to launch in Q4 2024, it's instead pushing forward to Q1 2025 for its release, we've not seen too much about the DLC, we've known it's coming for quite some time, excuse me, but we've yet to really see what Round 8 is cooking up there, the game was very well received when it released last year, being one of the best souls likes to a lot of people for many years and it sort of really pushed itself forward as this sort of slightly Bloodborne, slightly Sekiro-like in terms of its gameplay, in terms of its world and in terms of its story, but it also had that uniqueness about it being, you know, sort of a Pinocchio tale and from being Round 8's sort of own creation, but yes, very, very interesting game, a lot of people are excited to see what's coming next from it, but Round 8 isn't just focused on Lies of Pea, although there is a sequel sort of being talked about at the studio, the next game that they're working on after the Lies of Pea DLC is going to be a survival horror game set in a sci-fi universe, so we don't really have much, many details on the game apart from that, but things are busy at Round 8 and it does seem like it's going to be branching out, not just into the sort of souls-like world that we're used to, and it's going to be picking up some different genres, this seems quite interesting and it also is quite nice to know that just because Lies of Pea was mega successful, doesn't mean that like NeoWiz, the publisher, is forcing them to make Lies of Pea 2 as soon as possible, it's nice to see Round 8 sort of have creative control by the sounds of things of what they want to make next, but yeah, it's interesting to know that we're getting Lies of Pea next year and it also is another thing that's slotting into the early part of 2025, where we'll have sort of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Avowed, Civilization 7, Assassin's Creed, Shadows and Monster Hunter Wilds all releasing in that month of February, so Lies of Pea DLC, if you want to sell one bit of advice from a humble news guy is that maybe don't put it into February next year, maybe do what no gaming company ever does and launch it in January if you're ready, or perhaps just wait until March or even April. In any case, when do you want to see Lies of Pea DLC, what do you want to see in Lies of Pea DLC, let me know and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news, goodbye! you"