The Night is Grey

Serving talents for a dark narrative - Interview about The Night is Grey at DevGAMM 2024

We interviewed Miguel Cravo, developer at Whalestork Interactive, about one of the most interesting Portuguese developments, a very 'creepy' point and click narrative adventure.

Audio transcription

"Alright, I'm at the DevGAMM in Lisbon and we're taking a look at some of the indie games being showcased in the area.
I'm here joined by Miguel, who's showing me a little bit more about The Night is Grey, which is a game you guys actually released almost a year ago.
It's been pretty successful, so thank you so much for your time."

"What would you say is the main concept behind this adventure?
I mean, this adventure game is an adventure game point and click.
With a cinematographic twist, so we've compelled, we have made a narrative that is compelling, is mysterious, is a bit dark sometimes.
And we've, I mean, this is a game for everyone."

"If you really enjoy movies and thrillers and horror and a bit of mystery.
I love the art, the artistic approach to it is pretty unique, it looks great.
But you haven't been nominated for that at the DevGAMM, you have been nominated as the best Portuguese game.
So what can you tell me about the art, which I love?
The art, okay."

"My colleague Therese is here, but actually the game director was the real guy that designed everything, including backgrounds and the overall art of the game.
It's coming directly from the source of the game, so it's very passionate, it's very narrative directed.
We've actually mixed 3D with 2D with painting and digital painting.
And we've done parallax effects with the background, so it all feels like a movie, you know, a very dark, eerie movie."

"Dark and eerie, but for all audiences, as you said, or is it going to get too creepy for younger audiences?
I think it's PG-13, so it's not for all audiences, but the horror part is just a part of the game.
If you really get into the narrative, it won't be a problem.
I see that you guys have a beautiful art book as well."

"Sorry.
How can fans get their hands on this? Is this on sale or it's just for you for now?
The digital version of our art book comes with the bundle on Steam.
The physical one is just a special gift that we from time to time give."

"But it's all about us, all about the story of the game, the art, how we put it into place, because we are not a game developer.
I wanted to ask you about that as well. You didn't come from video games.
We didn't come from video games. We love video games.
All members of the team come from marketing backgrounds, myself from cinema."

"And Andre put the team together and we all gave our inputs and learned by doing.
This was a very long process, seven years in the making.
As a side project that became bigger.
And it will launch us to continue this path to do games as a storytelling..."

"How do you say? Storytelling...
Focus the studio.
Yeah, very focused on storytelling.
And without getting into spoiler territory, what can you tell us about what's going on in this game?
So the game starts with Graham."

"This is a man that comes out of the woods.
He's in the middle of a forest.
We don't know what he's doing there.
He finds a house and inside the house there's a little girl that is very defensive and very surprised that he's there."

"And the story goes from there.
You have almost a father-daughter figure, but they are not.
When you play you'll begin to feel there's a dark plot coming in.
And it's available on Steam as you said."

"Is it available or is it going to be available on other platforms?
It's available now since January on Steam for PC and Mac.
And that's it.
That's it for now."

"What else can we expect from you guys in the near future?
We are preparing the next one.
But as always we are super mysterious about it.
All being done here in Lisbon, so good luck."

"I think the awards are going to be announced later today.
So perhaps when you see it we can write here, you know, winner of best Portuguese game.
Maybe.
Thank you."

"Good luck with that and thank you so much for your time.
I'm looking forward to playing the game myself.
Thank you so much.
It's great that you are here and that everybody is here."

"Especially when we make a game that was all digital in the middle of the pandemic.
And now we see people playing it and it's so great to be here with the community and with you guys.
Thank you, Miguel, obrigado"

