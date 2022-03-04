GRTV News - Tencent presents Light of Motiram to the world

The game shares some striking similarities to say the least.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about a game that was recently announced, a game that you've probably seen doing the rounds a little bit because it has a lot of similarities to some other established games as well. We're talking about a title that's called Light of Vatyrum and well, before we get into our opinions about it, let's dive into the news piece and see what this game is like and what it looks like because I think we're all going to have a variety of opinions on it. So yes, is it Horizon? Is it Power World? No, it's Light of Vatyrum. The adventure game promises a vibrant world packed with colossal machines."
"So there have been a lot of conversations as of late surrounding Sony, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games' plan to debut, what many deem to be too much Horizon. Regardless of your stance on that matter, developer Polaris Quest has now announced a project that seems to share a lot in common with the Horizon series, except with a Power World like flair."
"It's known as Light of Vatyrum, or maybe it's Motoram, I don't know actually, and it's described as an adventure open world survival crafting experience that is set in a wide and varied world inhabited by machine beasts. The Steam page explains a little more about the game's plot noting Earth and human civilisation as we once knew it are gone across an untamed wilderness, giant mechanical beasts roam freely while humanity struggles to rebuild from the dawn of the new primitive era. Journey from lush tropical rainforest to barren desert landscapes and snow-capped mountain peaks as you discover unique mech-animals and mysterious ruins in different regions gradually uncovering the secrets of Vatyrum, or Motoram, or whatever."
"And before we carry on, these are a few images. As for what you're expected to do in Light of Vatyrum, aside from simply exploring the world it's mentioned that the game has a physics-based building system baked in that enables players to construct their own base. Polaris promises that every beam and break is subject to real world physical forces ensuring that your structures are both visually stunning and able to withstand environmental challenges. Beyond this is the combat that includes facing towering bosses and having to use what looks more like an action RPG souls-like control scheme, so fortunately to help you in these battles you can bring along a customisable mech-animal that will fight by your side and unleash elemental attacks and more. This is on top of cooperative play with up to 10 players and even cross-play availability too. You can see much of this in action in the game's announcement trailer below where you can then make your judgement about Light of Vatyrum and if it looks good or if it too closely resembles existing projects for your taste. The game currently does not have a release date."
"I'm not going to play the trailer but we've got some more images here. These images I would say, aside from this last one, look a little bit less, let's say for what it is, like Horizon. Although, you know, this character, it's just, it's Aloy isn't it? It's Aloy.So Light of Matoram is coming from the developer called Polaris Quest, which I believe is a Chinese developer, but it's published by Tencent. The reason I bring that up is because Tencent as of late has been doing a lot like this, developing or publishing these games that frankly seem like carbon copies of already existing franchises. One of the other high-profile ones is Marvel Rivals. Now we'll have to see whether that game feels a little bit different when it launches next week. But from what I've played of it so far and what I've seen of it so far, it also just seems like basically a carbon copy of Overwatch just with Marvel characters. And that's the thing that concerns me about this game as well, is that there's no real beating around the bush with this game. It doesn't really look like they've done much aside from take Horizon and just change the name a little bit and just add some crafting systems into it or some building systems into it. Because all these images and all the trailer and all that, it's really, really difficult to say that this game looks any different to what Guerrilla Games did. Even the robotic monsters use the same colour scheme and the same sort of design and the same sort of robotic appearance and armouring and all that stuff. And the world has the same similar biomes and all the buildings look the same and the main character looks the same. It's very difficult to look at this game and go, that seems like a fresh original piece of work. Where from a coding level it might be, but creatively and from a design standpoint, well it reeks of plagiarism, that's what it reeks of. But again, we don't know when Lights of Matoran will come out, if it'll ever come out, if it'll ever debut outside of the Chinese region. What I will say again about this as well, is that sometimes we see these early looks at games like this and then over time they change. So maybe this first glimpse of the game isn't meant to capture our attention like this and what we eventually see of Lights of Matoran won't actually look anything like this. But we'll stay tuned and we'll keep posting to see how this game continues to develop and change. And then yeah, for more information on this game, just stay tuned to your local Game Rector region, because we'll be following it as we do with all titles like this, just to see if it can redeem itself I guess. But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News. I will be back now on Monday for the next one because it's Friday. So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and yeah, I'll see you all on the other side. Take care everyone."
"Thanks for watching!"