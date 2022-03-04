GRTV News - Cross-play, photo mode, and 12 new subclasses arrive for Baldur's Gate III next year

Patch 8 is going to bring some massive changes.
Larian Studios has announced there's a big update still to come for Baldur's Gate 3, now with patch 7 we thought that Baldur's Gate 3 was pretty much done, it added evil endings, it added some extra stuff, but you know we thought that basically that's going to be it in terms of content because Larian has said that they're not going to do any DLC for Baldur's Gate 3 and therefore we weren't expecting anything else and they're also not doing Baldur's Gate 4 and instead they're working on something new entirely, however it seems that we're not quite done yet with the RPG as Larian as I said has announced that there's another big update on the way, patch 8 will roll around with crossplay, it will roll around with a photo mode and it will also roll around with 12 new subclasses, now the photo mode is going to have loads of stuff allowing you to pose your characters, allowing you to put filters on, allowing you to put objects in the game, it seems quite fun by a lot of it as you can see down here in the image there's a little filter here over a screenshot of the game, I also have the subclasses listed, if I can get them up here, yes, so Bard will have the College of Glamour, I'm going to probably spend most of the rest of the GRTV News video going over these, which will allow you to sort of challenge yourself in a mantle of inspiration and it will charm enemies and basically focus on sort of that aspect of the Bard playstyle, Barbarian is the path of giants which uses runic magic to increase your size and give you extra strength as well as some sort of extra damage on throw attacks and throwing barbarians are already pretty strong if you've played Baldur's Gate 3 before, Cleric is getting the death domain so all the edgy boys who want to play a cleric can get away with that, it's just more focused on necrotic damage and dealing with death, the Circle of Stars is coming to the Druid which is a very fun sort of D&D subclass which allows you to change your form into different starry alignments to deal more damage, do more healing or help someone out with their rolls, then we look at the Paladin who has the Oath of the Crown which is a very nice sort of standard subclass for staying true to the lore, the Fighter as in the L-A-W not L-O-R-E, the Fighter has Arcane Archer which should be nice for anyone who wants to have a different ranged option for when they're fighting and not playing a rogue or a ranger, the Monk has Drunken Master which actually I didn't realise that we didn't already have that which is nice because it's basically just stronger, it's not even stronger when you're drunk you just have sort of more options to get hit and in and out when you have a more of a lazy sort of in and out playstyle, the Ranger has Swarm Keeper which is about keeping a boat, basically a bunch of like little bees on you, it allows you to fly and deal damage with them, the Rogue has Swashbuckler which allows you to be a bit more charismatic as a rogue, the Sorcerer has Shadow Magic which is all about sort of manipulating the darkness, again one for the edgy boys, the Warlock has Hexblade which again I thought we already had that, maybe not, and the Wizard has Blade Singing which will allow you to sort of be a bit more of a melee wizard, in any case those are the subclasses, as I said it's also got crossplay which means you can play with anyone regardless of platform, it's not like PC and Mac and Xbox and Playstation, it's all platforms together, but yeah that's coming next year sometime so expect that