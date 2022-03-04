Apple AirPods Max with USB-C (Quick Look) - Exhilarating Sound

We take a look at the latest variant of Apple's headphones, which now support USB-C connectivity.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look, a quick look which is very different because this is a brand new product from Apple, but it is a product which is literally unchanged bar one thing, two things because it comes in more colors technically, there is a USB Type-C port here."
"It is part of the final lineup of products switching from the ancient USB Type-C to constrained Lightning port to faster USB Type-C ports, fantastic, way to go Apple.I'm sure it has nothing to do with being pushed by the European Union to use one universal cable port, but it is nice nonetheless, but it also gives me a chance to say that this is the best headset on the globe for most people right now."
"There's a bunch of reasons for that and those reasons funny enough are still as valid today as they were when we initially reviewed the original AirPods Max in like 2021.So what are those reasons?For one, I think that these have aged beautifully in terms of visual aesthetic design."
"It's very clear that even the more discerning like headset buying public have gravitated towards the look of the AirPods Max and it's so clear as well that people find them beautiful.I do as well.I think that the use of heavier, more luxurious materials ended up really paying off."
"These weigh 339 grams and that is because that they really wanted to use stainless steel, aluminum, and even the rubber which is at this top of this brace is thick and coated thick in a way that just oozes build quality.And because of particularly this stretch fabric across this brace, all of that weight evaporates on your head immediately."
"You don't even know you're wearing it and it is by far the headset that I can wear for the longest stretches of time without feeling constrained or pressurized or just having that spiky pain on top of my head, which I get with some Bluetooth headsets.There's none of that stuff."
"There is no sweat rings on this faux leather thanks to using this high quality fabric on the cups.There is great onboard controls.Yes, initially people laughed because these are just a scaled up digital crown from an Apple Watch, but it's so tactile and works so well swapping between A and C and transparency mode, activating Siri by a long press, turning the volume up and down."
"It's so flawless you wouldn't even believe.The audio quality is fantastic.The bass is deep, the mids are not lost, the highs are extremely precise for all types of music in this particular segment because you can still go and buy your THX Pandas or whatever and probably get a better soundstage."
"But again, as I said, for most people, this is just a masterstroke.A and C, beyond reproach, fantastic.And the transparency mode is the best for like these cuppy over ear headphones that I've experienced as well."
"And that is still the case two years down the line.Finally, there are some things that are still freaking annoying about this.They are very expensive and two years down the line, you could argue that Apple showed other manufacturers the way to charge like $500, $550 for headsets because others did follow suit."
"This purse, which counts as the case for it, is dumb.This is still dumb now.There are companies like Spigen that has made a beeline out of making cases for it where you just put this entire thing inside a case because when you pay $550 for your headset, you also want this to be properly protected."
"You see right here, these are the cups.They aren't, they're completely exposed.So if you have this in like, let's say just in a bag with jangly keys, this will get scratched pretty easily as well."
"That's dumb.More dumb, these will not turn off fully unless you put them in this purse.That is also dumb.And yes, USB type C to audio jack dongles are more common than the lightning to jack, but there's still no jack, meaning that if this runs out of power, you're out of luck."
"And so that is annoying, but still, like those core aspects, comfort, build quality, sound quality, ANC, microphones, it's all just so upper echelon stuff.So I think that this is, funny enough, maybe Apple's most flawed product that they make, but it's also one of their best."
"See you on the next one."