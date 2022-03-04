GRTV News - We recap and summarise Devolver Delayed

The now annual showcase featured delayed games and great offers.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're here to talk a little bit about Devolver Delayed, which happened last night and as you can expect from the title of the very show, it featured some delayed games and it also featured a few different bits of offers and what not on other Devolver Digital titles that are now available.So with that being the case, we've got a bit of a summary article today or a summary video to look at and see what happened in last night's show, so let's crack on."
"Devolver Delayed Summary Delayed games until 2025 and offers for recent releases. The Plucky Squire, Angerfoot or Never are now specially discounted on PC.This year's Devolver Delayed celebration was a wonderful parody of the Video Game Industry's awards events. Much shorter than last year, fortunate for Devolver's partners, unfortunate for those of us who wanted to see more comedy on screen.The gala served to confirm that these three or more or less longer-weighted games are indeed postponing their release until the next fiscal year, beyond March 2025, with no specific date offered at the moment."
"So they are Baby Steps by the Baby Steps team, Stick It to the Stickmen from Free Lives and Skate Story from Sam Ng.On a positive note, of course, all the other games that did launch this year and which Devolver has decided to offer now at a discount for PC users.Pepper Grinder, Angerfoot, Children of the Sun, The Crush House, Sumerian 6, The Plucky Squire and Never all have discounts ranging from 20% to 50%, as is the case with Cricket Through the Ages."
"Three games, therefore, that will have to find a place in the 2025 calendar to shine, which is rapidly filling up with big names.That is, if they don't finally decide to embark on the odyssey of truly developing Volbi's Adventure DX with Daniel Mullins, creator of Inscription, who has the funniest gag of the event.And before I move on from here, if you want to watch the actual show, you can watch it here."
"So it's all up there. Again, it's not very long. It's only five and a half minutes long, so very different to the last year's show, I guess.So, yeah, basically, as we would expect from Devolver Delayed, which I like that Devolver do this, they sort of have a little bit of fun with it.You know, they've had quite a busy year as far as indie game publisher goes. They've had a lot of big releases."
"And, yeah, there's three games that aren't going to make this calendar year like originally planned.And they are, again, Baby Steps, Stick It to the Stickman and Skate Story.And now we know that we don't we can't expect those games before April 2025.So, you know, it's good to have that transparency in there and just lay out the facts like that."
"We don't have a release date for either of those games yet.But I would assume that Devolver will find a way to sort of spread them out over the calendar year as well to make sure they get the time to breathe that they deserve.But, yeah, this has been Devolver Delayed again. No doubt this will be something we'll see Devolver do every year, assuming they have games that need to be delayed."
"Because I think it's quite a nice way to do it. You know, it's fun. They always play with it.They always have a little bit of fun, unlike the way that, oh, I should say, very similar to the way that Devolver do their showcases during the summer season where they really tend to have a lot of fun with things and they keep it concise.So, yeah, I would expect to see that this would be an annual thing going forward."
