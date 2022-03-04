GRTV News - The Witcher 4 has entered full production

CD Projekt Red has taken a big step forwards with the next Witcher game.
"So, what we're going to do today, we're going to get into a bit of an exciting update on The Witcher 4, or Project Polaris, as CD Projekt Red has called it.It is the next project coming up from CD Projekt Red, but it has just entered full production, which is meant to be the trickiest, but also the most important part of game development."
"Essentially, as we understand it now, games are in proof of concept phase, where they'll be working on maybe some early builds and things like that, and then it will go onto that to pre-production and then the full production, which can still last a while, so this isn't sort of an imminent announcement that we'll be seeing within the next 12 months."
"If anything, this is just sort of an update to say, yes, CD Projekt Red is working on something big, and it's working on something big in a full, steam-ahead sort of scale.So, Sebastian Colemba, Game Director on The Witcher CD Projekt Red, or The Witcher 4, has taken to the social media, formerly known as Twitter, I'm not going to call it it's new name, because I think it's stupid, has said, I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase, with new challenges just around the corner."
"It's the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher saga a remarkable experience.No stopping now, stay tuned for what's on the other side of the coin, and you can see there the little image of the coin there."
"There's a lot of speculation about what The Witcher 4 is going to actually cover.It's obviously departing from the story of Geralt that we saw within the first three Witcher games, but we're not sure whether it's going to be going to an entirely new location, whether it's going to be going into a different time period, what kind of Witcher school we're going to be playing from."
"We don't know all these things, but we've still got a while to figure all that out.It's still likely going to be years away until we see The Witcher 4, which might sound like a lot of time, but CD Projekt Red often takes a long time to make these games.Since The Witcher 3, which released in 2015, we then saw Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020, at the end of that year as well, and then after that Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty came out last year, and that was an expansion for the game that released in 2020, so really they've had to take a lot of time to make what they've been making, and especially with something like a Cyberpunk release where it took so long for it to be stabilised and for it to be what the developers initially wanted it to be, you can imagine they don't want to make that same mistake again with The Witcher, so it's likely still a while away, but you know that hopefully the quality is going to be high, especially with the sort of expectations set by The Witcher 3."
"Are you excited for The Witcher 4?What do you think it's going to be about?Who do you think our protagonist will be?Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT News."
