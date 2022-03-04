Philips Hue Lightstrip (Quick Look) - Comparing the Solo, Plus, and Gradient

We look at three smart light solutions from Philips and compare how they operate.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time not just taking a look at a single product, but a few from our friends over at Philips Hue, which, as you might know, makes lovely smart lighting products which I, for years, have said I prefer to any other manufacturer that makes these kinds of things on the market."
"And why is that?Well, I think one of the key things that you need to get right about smart lighting is reliability.And the reason for that is essentially that you need these to power on reliably with the same kind of gradient effect or chosen light you needed to work within the confines of Google Home or your Apple smart home, if that's what you're using, or even Amazon Alexa."
"Point is, you need it to work every time as you set it up with no exceptions.As soon as you can't get a light when you need it, well, then you're effed, basically.And I've been using Hue for so long now and I've never seen it gone awry.So I'm so happy to recommend it to you wholesale and to begin the construction of your smart home with Hue."
"Now, if you want a light strip, which one do you get?You have the cheaper, well, the less effective, I should say, but overall, I think, absolutely lovely solo light strip.This can become the most expensive on the list, or at least close to it because it can become so long, but you can get them pretty short as well."
"You can get the a bit more functional light strip plus.This is a two-meter one, this is a 10-meter one.And then if you want gradients, and we've taken a look at gradient light strips on the show before, you can get this gradient one."
"This is only a two-meter base, but obviously, like with a lot of other Philips Hue stuff, you can extend that functionality and the length over time by buying additional modules.Now, the thing is, some of them can be shortened.All of them can basically just be cut off, and then you have that bit cut off."
"But it can basically, with this one, it can be reattached, which can be very important if that's what you need.And well, the ambience can obviously display more colors at a time.As you can pretty much see on these images as well, which provides a much more clear distinction than I could ever provide with the words, you choose a color for your solo light strip or your light strip plus."
"This is white and color ambience, and these are as well, so there is the entire color spectrum to basically contend with.But point being, obviously, you choose one color, and that's the one you have.With the gradient, colors can dance into one another, and they can create tapestries that are simply not able to happen on either of the two cheaper models."
"But, as I said, solo can become way, way longer.10 meters, that is a lot.And that is actually why I prefer it, because I tend to think that if you want a light strip and you don't want single bulbs on fixtures or you don't want spotlights or something like that, it's because you want as much freedom to install it in the way that you see fit as you want."
"Now, obviously, that would probably lead you to think, well, if you can cut off and reattach, that's probably the thing.But you actually pay quite a lot more to have that functionality, and the plus model doesn't offer that much more."
"Basically, then you are in gradient land.But the solo one can become expensive, but I just think that with the versatility of different lengths, it's obviously really cool to have all of this lighting capability in such a small space-saving form factor, at least I would think so."
"And again, the one thing that you get with all of these is you get the fantastic usage of the Philips Hue app, which works wonderfully.You get the reliable activation every time.You get OK Google through Google Home or Amazon Alexa, whatever it is that you want, and it works so well."
"So if you're on the lookout for a light strip, well, unless you really want the gradient, I think that this much longer solo one will give you the chance to really stretch your legs and create some really cool lighting effects because there's so much power in this with 10 meters worth, then, you know, that would really do something to sort of home decor."
"Remember, these are all indoor.There are specific outdoor versions that can take the cold of the Danish winter, which is about to be more upon us than it already is.So just be mindful of that."
"We will probably be taking a look at some of those in the months to come.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."