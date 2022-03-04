GRTV News - Rumour: Half-Life 3 will be announced soon

Is the ultimate forgotten game about to be revealed?
"Hello, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, coming in the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. If you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusives, interviews, movie reviews, movies, something else, series reviews and so much more. But without further ado today we've got the sort of, you know, the old meme of never going to be released, sort of nowadays the kids have Hollow Knight Silksong, which is a game that is probably going to release some day but it's just quite funny to say that it never will or like Bloodborne Remastered or something like that, right? But in the old days we had Half-Life 3 and that's because Valve just can't count past 2 as they found out with Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota and Half-Life. But there's been a lot of buzz around Half-Life at the minute. Half-Life 2 celebrated its 20th anniversary recently and there was a big 2 hour documentary about the making of the game. Now this has led to some speculation that we could be getting something Half-Life related soon. One of those people is a fan or as well as a sort of leaker and scooper, Tyler McVicous who has previously made sort of statements around Valve related things and Half-Life related things as well. But in this new YouTube video which basically goes on to a lot of different details about why a Half-Life 3 announcement could be coming soon, Vicous basically states that he thinks that there's going to be something Half-Life related soon. Now it's not been 20 years since we last saw anything Half-Life. We obviously got Half-Life Alyx which was a VR game that sort of did push the boundaries of what VR is capable of and while we've seen some great VR releases this year, I think Half-Life Alyx is still remembered as one of the VR games that actually kind of makes the platform almost worth it in a way. Whereas, you know, so we've seen some Half-Life before but whereas with that where it was sort of a spin-off, this would be a direct continuation. Half-Life 3, if it was coming out, would be one of the most sort of anticipated games of all time."
"I'm not sure how well it would sell nowadays, probably quite a lot because people would want to see it, but as it's pointed out in the article here, it seems like it's going to be more of a focus on pushing the boundaries of gameplay once more than being like this massively graphically impressive phenomenon, right? Either way, it's going to be something that people would really, really want to see. But, has the time passed for Half-Life? I think yes. I don't see a reason why Valve would want to focus on it. They're currently making Deadlock, excuse me, they've focused very much on their online spaces with Dota and CSGO and while it was always great that Valve was making these solid experiences with, like phenomenal experiences with Portal and Half-Life, that era just seems to be over now with how big Steam is and Valve is just bigger than making those single-player experiences, at least it feels like, you know, it moves on to these multiplayer things. It's got eSports going on, it's got the Steam Deck to make, it's got the Steam Controller 2 to make, it's got more devices, it wants to sort of take over the PC gaming world and Half-Life's return would be a small part of that. I might be wrong though. Let me know what you think about this and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."