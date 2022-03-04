English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

HMD Fusion (Quick Look) - A Smartphone with Multiple Identities

This gadget is made to be restyled, revamped, and expanded with new functionalities through the Fusion Outfits system.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
We've been taking a look at HMD's brand new devices, not stuff where they've used an existing brand to make new devices, but a new brand that they are sort of pushing themselves, HMD phones."

"And it's so easy to fall completely in love with at least the ideas behind these first phone designs.
We took a look at the Skyline not too long ago, which was modular and repairable in a way that we are rarely seeing phones being."

"And they very much continue with that trend with their new Fusion.
Now Fusion is much cheaper.
This is around 270 euros, which really isn't a lot of money.
And you should bear that in mind when you hear the rest of the specifications because a lot of them are filled with compromises."

"But the main thing here is that this is the backside of the HMD Fusion.
It looks a bit stripped, doesn't it?
I mean, all of the screws are completely exposed, meaning that you can very easily swap things out like the battery, if that's what you want."

"And there are also CAD files available for free for everyone to make your own modules and backsides for this phone.
And it also just means that it's very, very easy to fix this if something goes awry.
But the main point is that this uses outfits to add functionality."

"This is not just about looks.
This is about functionality because if you look closely down here, you'll see pogo pins.
And pogo pins means functionality that can gain power from the phone's battery, which leads us to this."

"This is just one of the suits that you can buy.
The phone itself comes with this, which isn't really a suit.
This is just a cover to protect this, well, I would probably think or guess, more fragile back plate because there isn't any sort of anything, any material there to soak up a hit or something like that."

"But you can buy something like this.
And as you can see, there's pogo pins inside the cover.
Well, for good reason, because if you choose to buy this and use as the phone's backside, it gains a ring light here, which is also a kickstand for your phone."

"So a ring light.
So when you are filming yourself, you have more illumination of your face and it is keyed in such a way that it feels like a more deliberate lighting solution, depending if you just have more natural light in the setting where you are."

"So really cool stuff.
You get six gigs of RAM, 128 gigabytes of storage.
It uses a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2.
There are two cameras here at the back."

"There's a 50 megapixel selfie in the front, a 108 megapixel main camera alongside a two megapixel depth sensor, which is fine.
Let's not get too hung up on it using a 108 megapixel sensor, because that is not a guarantee that this takes good photos at all."

"The screen is a 6.56 inch, 90 hertz, 600 nits display, not the brightest.
And it's also 720 by 1612 pixels.
That is not very, that's 720p.
It's been a very long time since I've seen a 720p phone display."

"Whether or not it bothers you is very much up to you.
Again, a 270 euros, not that much.
It has a 5,000 milliamp hour battery.
That's a lot."

"33 watt charging.
That's not too shabby.
Wi-Fi 6 ready, USB type C 2.0 and Bluetooth 5.1.
Whether or not this will make it is very difficult to say at this point."

"I love the skyline.
If the Fusion will follow suit with its lower price and compromised specifications, well, another thing entirely.
Thank you so much for watching."

"See you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Six Triple Eight - Official Trailer

The Six Triple Eight - Official Trailer
Missing You - Official Trailer

Missing You - Official Trailer
Arcane - Making Arcane Trailer

Arcane - Making Arcane Trailer
Lilo & Stitch - Official Teaser

Lilo & Stitch - Official Teaser
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer #2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer #2
The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer

The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer
Pokémon Horizons: The Series - Season 2 Trailer

Pokémon Horizons: The Series - Season 2 Trailer
Dream Productions - Official Trailer

Dream Productions - Official Trailer
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Trailer

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Trailer
Alien: Earth - Teaser

Alien: Earth - Teaser
The Studio - Official Teaser Trailer

The Studio - Official Teaser Trailer
A Minecraft Movie - Official Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle - Official Xbox Podcast Deep Dive

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle - Official Xbox Podcast Deep Dive
VIRTUA FIGHTER 5 R.E.V.O. - Opening Cinematic

VIRTUA FIGHTER 5 R.E.V.O. - Opening Cinematic
Sniper Elite: Resistance - Hotel Terminus Gameplay Showcase

Sniper Elite: Resistance - Hotel Terminus Gameplay Showcase
Tinkertown - Official Console Announcement Trailer

Tinkertown - Official Console Announcement Trailer
Dante's Ring - Teaser Trailer

Dante's Ring - Teaser Trailer
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - DLC & Console Announcement

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - DLC & Console Announcement
Winter Burrow - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer

Winter Burrow - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer
Hela - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer

Hela - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer
Nikoderiko: The Magical World - PC Feature Trailer

Nikoderiko: The Magical World - PC Feature Trailer
Star Wars Outlaws - Wild Card DLC Trailer

Star Wars Outlaws - Wild Card DLC Trailer
Elio | Teaser Trailer

Elio | Teaser Trailer
Completely Stretchy - Official Release Date Trailer

Completely Stretchy - Official Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More