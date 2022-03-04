HMD Fusion (Quick Look) - A Smartphone with Multiple Identities

This gadget is made to be restyled, revamped, and expanded with new functionalities through the Fusion Outfits system.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've been taking a look at HMD's brand new devices, not stuff where they've used an existing brand to make new devices, but a new brand that they are sort of pushing themselves, HMD phones."
"And it's so easy to fall completely in love with at least the ideas behind these first phone designs.We took a look at the Skyline not too long ago, which was modular and repairable in a way that we are rarely seeing phones being."
"And they very much continue with that trend with their new Fusion.Now Fusion is much cheaper.This is around 270 euros, which really isn't a lot of money.And you should bear that in mind when you hear the rest of the specifications because a lot of them are filled with compromises."
"But the main thing here is that this is the backside of the HMD Fusion.It looks a bit stripped, doesn't it?I mean, all of the screws are completely exposed, meaning that you can very easily swap things out like the battery, if that's what you want."
"And there are also CAD files available for free for everyone to make your own modules and backsides for this phone.And it also just means that it's very, very easy to fix this if something goes awry.But the main point is that this uses outfits to add functionality."
"This is not just about looks.This is about functionality because if you look closely down here, you'll see pogo pins.And pogo pins means functionality that can gain power from the phone's battery, which leads us to this."
"This is just one of the suits that you can buy.The phone itself comes with this, which isn't really a suit.This is just a cover to protect this, well, I would probably think or guess, more fragile back plate because there isn't any sort of anything, any material there to soak up a hit or something like that."
"But you can buy something like this.And as you can see, there's pogo pins inside the cover.Well, for good reason, because if you choose to buy this and use as the phone's backside, it gains a ring light here, which is also a kickstand for your phone."
"So a ring light.So when you are filming yourself, you have more illumination of your face and it is keyed in such a way that it feels like a more deliberate lighting solution, depending if you just have more natural light in the setting where you are."
"So really cool stuff.You get six gigs of RAM, 128 gigabytes of storage.It uses a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2.There are two cameras here at the back."
"There's a 50 megapixel selfie in the front, a 108 megapixel main camera alongside a two megapixel depth sensor, which is fine.Let's not get too hung up on it using a 108 megapixel sensor, because that is not a guarantee that this takes good photos at all."
"The screen is a 6.56 inch, 90 hertz, 600 nits display, not the brightest.And it's also 720 by 1612 pixels.That is not very, that's 720p.It's been a very long time since I've seen a 720p phone display."
"Whether or not it bothers you is very much up to you.Again, a 270 euros, not that much.It has a 5,000 milliamp hour battery.That's a lot."
"33 watt charging.That's not too shabby.Wi-Fi 6 ready, USB type C 2.0 and Bluetooth 5.1.Whether or not this will make it is very difficult to say at this point."
"I love the skyline.If the Fusion will follow suit with its lower price and compromised specifications, well, another thing entirely.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."