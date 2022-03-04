Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor (Quick Look) - Expensive, but Effective

If you're looking to keep an eye on small children, Philips' new Aventa baby monitor is looking to lead the field.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.The past couple of weeks have been very interesting for my girlfriend and I, in terms of a number of different things.But one of those things is that we're in the middle of an experiment, or we're in the middle of creating an everyday situation where our two small boys can sleep together in the same bed, in the same room."
"We are retaking our own bedroom.We're finally out of the woods in terms of, you know, that baby phase of your life with your children.And that is really, that's a really nice change, I would say.A really lovely change of pace overall."
"But that also leads us to the regular chat about baby monitors, because those are incredibly expensive.Most of the time they're way more expensive than they should be, given the technology that is inside them.And here in Scandinavia, we've been used to seeing one particular brand, Neonate, completely conquer everything.And, as far as I can tell, without much thought behind why we choose them over everyone else."
"Well, if you have money to spend, and you think monitoring your children while they are sleeping can be of some importance, well, you have something like this brand new video monitor from Philips Event Series.Now, the Event Series is very much sort of wholefully ingrained within that sort of culture.And they make a whole host of different products which ease you into the first months or years of having a brand new baby."
"And it's very helpful and beloved by customers throughout the world.Now, this brand new video monitor was completely transformative for us, at least in the time that we've tested it.And there's a couple of reasons why.First and foremost, all of this is just USB-C."
"My old Neonate, that we completely broke after having used it almost every day for three years, used a micro USB, which is completely off the charts how stupid that is.Also, this will last you, as a video monitor, this screen here will last you, we use it for around three nights a pop, like at three hours each, so between seven and ten, for three nights until it needed a top-up from the USB Type-C port at the back."
"That's pretty cool.Also, this does not need to use Wi-Fi to work.It has some kind of proprietary wireless signal between this, which requires a cable at all times, like a charger, and then this wireless screen."
"And because they are using these proprietary technologies, you can go 50 meters with no Wi-Fi and still look.You'll be able to go 300 meters and just still get the sound.That is incredible when no Wi-Fi is involved and no Bluetooth protocol.If you think about, if you put in like regular AirPods and put your phone down, how far can you actually move until that signal starts to break up if you're having a phone call, say?Six meters? Seven? Ten, maybe?Well, how about you raise that to 50 with video?That is absolutely incredible."
"And I should also stress that Philips has a proprietary technology called Secure Connect, meaning that all of this is running on encrypted channels, meaning that no one else can watch your baby sleep.Now, there is also Wi-Fi, so if you choose to put this on Wi-Fi, you can watch the signal from anywhere in the world.Now, Clara, my girlfriend, was having this in the bedroom, looking at the two boys sleeping, and she had this."
"And I was away on a hiking trip in Germany with my friends, and she said, they're really lovely right now, how about you check in?And because we've had it down on Wi-Fi at that point, I took my phone, I opened the app, and I could see my children.Sure, we live in an age where digital advancement can be as cooling as it is sometimes exciting, but that particular moment meant a lot to me, that I could just see my children, just for a little bit."
"And I thought that was absolutely great, and I wanted to share it with you.This is a 1080p 5-inch LCD, and there's a bunch of things about this which works very well.There's TalkBack, I've never used TalkBack, no idea why parents would want to speak to their children through speakers in the camera, like, calm down, you don't need to cry anymore, I'll be there in a second."
"Like, stuff like that is really odd.As soon as you see something is off, you would obviously go and check on them yourself.But, what I will argue is that there are definitely points where a regular baby monitor would go off, start vibrating, and you would go up, upstairs or wherever that you needed to be, and there was nothing."
"Well, just looking at them could remove that potential hassle, so that's great.There is a bunch of AI features here, such as this camera being able to measure the rhythm of the chest of your baby going up and down, and therefore get a read on its heart rate, but there are several of these kinds of technologies here that are supposed to help you catch early if something is wrong."
"We used this once, and it gave us a false positive, and we just didn't use it anymore.So, I will not recommend it based on that AI stuff, as I won't with a lot of other products on the market.But, as a fundamental baby monitor, battery life, camera quality, effective range, mounting solutions, screen quality, all of those things is a complete slam dunk, and I would just recommend it right off the bat based on those merits alone."
"It's expensive, but it's fantastic.Thank you so much for watching this video."