Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

GRTV News - Black Ops 6 smashes even more Call of Duty records

The latest instalment of the series continues to rake in mega player figures.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Call of Duty once again because Activision has revealed a bunch of information about the game again, including that it is now the biggest Call of Duty ever within its first 30 days. Which is probably like a good example of it being potentially just the biggest Call of Duty ever period because generally speaking games tend to do better towards the start of their life cycle than they do towards the end. So yeah, the point is that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is doing incredibly well. It's topping out and some really important metrics but it is worth noting as well that pretty much every year Activision posts stats like this which basically shows that the Call of Duty franchise is still in a growth period. Probably due to the fact that they offer so many different titles these days and well with Black Ops 6's case even on Game Pass. So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at what's happened. Activision Blizzard. Black Ops 6 is the biggest Call of Duty ever. No game in the franchise has performed better during its first 30 days on the market. So yes, already when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 was released the official social media account of the series revealed that the premiere was extremely successful setting records in all the main parameters. Now it's been a month since then and apparently Activision Blizzard thought it was time to update us on how the game is faring. They now announced via the series official threads account that Black Ops 6 is the biggest Call of Duty ever and not just by one metric but the game has had the most players, the most hours played and the most matches in its first month. This will be celebrated with the so called 2x XP weekend which starts tomorrow, November 27th when they also have some other surprises in store. Take the opportunity to climb extra fast and level and if you have not started yet now is a good time to do so. Also don't forget that Black Ops 6 is included with your Game Pass subscription. So yeah, it is in the first 30 days, it had the number one, the series most total players, the most hours played and total matches as well. So yeah, very impressive for Black Ops 6. Now, the interesting thing about this is that they don't, they never really ever talk about sales when it comes to Call of Duty. But I would assume that they would talk about it even less this year because I would guess that there is a smaller audience actually buying the game due to the fact that, well so Game Pass. And that's probably in part an attribution to the total players, the hours played, total matches because all those things come together and you're going to have more of those things if you have a larger number of players who are checking into the game on a frequent basis."

"I would assume at this point now, it's going to start, not hemorrhaging players, but players will start falling off, especially for the parts like multiplayer and zombies and campaign, basically the core Black Ops 6 things. Warzone figures will probably remain high because it's kind of one of those games. I would guess that we'll see people sort of leaving Black Ops 6 on a steady basis, coming back for the new seasons and new content drops. So we're probably looking at like December 5th is the next sort of spike when season one reloaded, I'm assuming Dave you said, because that's when the new zombies map is launching. So yeah, we'll have to just pay attention and see how this continues to go. But the key thing to take from it is that Black Ops 6 has been absolutely massive so far and it's probably a good thing, meaning potentially the future Call of Duties will also debut in Game Pass, which is good news for consumers, especially on Xbox and PC. But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching and I'll see you all in the next one. Take care, everyone."

