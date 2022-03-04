ASUS Pro Art P16 (Quick Look) - Horsepower and Portability for Content Creation

ASUS' latest version of the Pro Art laptop looks to be a strong choice for content creators.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. This is one of the newer content creator laptops from Asus as part of their ProArt series. We've taken a look at this I think almost since its inception many years ago now and the laptops obviously have gotten to a point where they are incredibly solid. Now this is the ProArt P16 and it's sort of meant I would argue as a MacBook Pro 16 competitor over on the Windows side and that means that they've loaded it up with a bunch of AI features, that's what they want us to focus on but we're hardly going to do that, alongside some really strong fundamentals to mean that a professional that is both on the go and sitting idle at a desk will have plenty of horsepower alongside the portability to do the tasks that they need to do. So those things is a massive trackpad, a responsive keyboard, great speaker arrays, strong screens across the entire lineup, a pretty slim profile and specifications meaning components that deliver that horsepower that we just spoke about. So does the P16 deliver? Well that is way too early to tell but there are some good first indications here. First and foremost this is around €2,800 for the spec that we have here and you get a bunch for your money there, money that well isn't really enough, I would say €2,800 that's probably not enough to buy well even the M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 I would believe but again we're going to have to get into that nitty gritty stuff in the full written review. First and foremost pretty slim, sure there is a big rubber stand off here that kind of raises it off the desk but it does have a pretty slim profile, perhaps even slimmer than the MacBook Pro 16 but along side that you get a lot of cool stuff. In this particular version which is the H7606 you get an AMD AI9-HX370 CPU along side an RTX 4070, 16 gigs of memory at 7,500 MHz, this 16 inch 4K OLED panel which is Pantone validated meaning that it has Delta E averages of below 1 and a 2TB NVMe SSD. Now as I said that is paired with some pretty strong fundamentals, there is a nano coated surface all around, it has a 90Wh battery, it is certified for both high and low temperatures which is great like something along the lines of a MIL-STD rating, there is obviously Windows Copilot features, all of that AR jazz and there's some real strong I.O. so you get two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.1 here, we have a full size SD card reader, it really is really cool. Now even though it does have a texturing surface on the top lid, it does pick up fingerprints a little bit which I would have liked to have seen and the one thing obviously is that if you're running a 4070 and one of those new AMD AI9HX CPUs, how is that 90Wh panel going to fare particularly when you have a 16 inch 4K OLED panel with 4,096 levels of pressure? But still I think that it looks absolutely gorgeous most of the time and if you are a Windows professional with 2,800 Euros to spend, it's hard to figure out how this could get any slimmer or lighter or more capable in terms of functionality. So this is one of the Asus ProArt machines right now from the newer lineup that we're aiming to review in the days to come so stay tuned for that."
"Thank you so much for watching."