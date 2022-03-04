Journey Nova (Quick Look) - Lightning-fast Wireless Charging

This charging station is designed to offer a way to quickly juice up three devices at once, all while having a rather striking and unique appearance.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at several Journey products over the past couple of years, particularly the ones where Journey tries to revolutionize or maybe just up the charging game in general for particularly Apple devices, so that is AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPhones."
"And I think they've done something truly remarkable here because this, you might not like the look in particular, it's very sort of Nordic minimalism to a fault.And perhaps in a different way, Nordic minimalism as viewed through a different kind of lens, like maybe an American or an Australian or British lens, because they think that we really like this sort of cold woody effect, but what I will say is that 3-in-1 wireless chargers can become quite ugly, like big black hulks of sort of stainless steel, which doesn't really look good on sort of a bedside table."
"And the one thing that you can say is that this would look a lot more natural on a bedside table, and it doesn't look like it could hold all of your three Apple devices at the same time, so that again being a pair of AirPods, a phone, and an Apple Watch charger.So the cool thing is that this right here is actually a MagSafe charger."
"It has the strong magnetic connection that is needed for the 15-watt fast charging for iPhone through MagSafe.And again, you might not like the aesthetic personally, but it is really minimalistic to the point where it's just a white surface area, and it's great that it can sort of serve as the main charging point for your phone."
"Furthermore, around the back, there is a little Apple Watch charging puck here that you sort of unfold when you need it, so it's basically docked behind the actual charging of your phone, which I think is very nice, and when you don't need it, you just click it back in."
"Now obviously, AirPods are meant for this little pad down here.It's rubberized as well so your AirPods isn't going anywhere, which is a good idea in general because AirPods does not have MagSafe in the same vein, so it needs a rubberized pad to stay in place when you find that Qi wireless connection, which you obviously don't need with the Apple Watch or the iPhone."
"I think the subtle two-tone effect is fine.I do.I think it can look a little bit Ikea-ish, but I do think still that when you compare it to other wireless chargers on the market, it's certainly prettier than those, and I really appreciate trying to get this to be, without sacrificing functionality, getting it to be as small and as compact as humanly possible, and I really do think they've achieved that."
"It is, I think, $130 or something like that, which is reasonable, particularly when you consider that competing chargers from, say, like Nomad are way more expensive than that.They are also made, I think, like those are hulking pieces of steel, which puts on artificial weight for it to not sort of bounce around, but these big rubber standoffs here down below really means that this isn't going anywhere once you place it."
"Simple USB Type-C for the power adapter, simple little LED light to let you know that it's getting the charge it needs to power your items, so really cool stuff.We'll obviously be reviewing this, so stay tuned for that.See you on the next one."