GRTV News - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to receive its first update this week

"Because this week actually is really quite a dry one for new launchers, there's only a handful of things that are coming out and they're generally quite small in nature.But last week was quite a big one and it was sort of headlined by Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl, a game that has been a long time in the making, understandably so considering the situation that GSC Game World finds themselves in."
"But it came out last week on PC and Xbox Series X and S consoles and there was a general consensus around the game that it was pretty good, except for the fact that it had lots of performance issues and bugs and what not and that it really lacked a degree of polish and refinement.And it looks like GSC Game World is beginning to start addressing some of those issues."
"I think it's going to take them a while to get to the point where the game is at the state it probably should have been at launch, but again, we can give them a little bit of wriggle room considering their situation.But yeah, on the topic of that point you see, they have announced an update for the game will be coming out this week and it'll fix a bunch of different issues, so that's what we're going to be talking about today."
"Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl is getting an update this week and that applies for both PC and Xbox.So last week it finally happened.After years of delays due to Russia's war, Ukrainian developer GSC Game World released Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl."
"Although the game was met with great reviews and high sales, there have also been reports of bugs and gameplay issues.Fortunately, much of that will be fixed this week as the developers have announced that the first update is on its way to both PC and Xbox Series S and X."
"The patch seems to focus mainly on technical shortcomings, but it will also fix some of the unbalanced elements, such as price tags on modified weapons and how NPC characters behave in certain situations.Here is the full list."
"So here we go, we've got, so there's crash fixes, including anything to do with unexpectedly particularly around rendering, skeletal meshes and quests related to cutscenes, main quest progression fixes, bugs that block the main quest, NPCs getting stuck in objects, incorrect quest markers and issues with cutscenes, and revisions of certain main quests as well to ensure smooth transitions where players were previously unable to proceed."
"Time balance adjustments, price of weapons with upgrades installed compared to their value without, NPC behaviour, cutscene and visual fixes that addresses facial animations, misplaced NPCs and visual inconsistencies, quality and stability improvements as well on the visual effects side of things, then there's softlock fixes including an issue where players are unable to close the trade screen after putting ammo in the wrong slot, user interface improvements, quest notifications being shown correctly, correct text and missing interaction prompts, and then as well, things that they intend to address in future updates, which hopefully will be before the end of the year, you'd think."
"Analog stick deadzone bug fixes and an alife system bug fixes too.And yeah, if you want to play Stalker 2 and Heart of Chernobyl, it's now out on both PC and Xbox Series S and X, and it's also included with Game Pass.So yeah, we've had a few different people take a look at the game throughout the Game Resident Network, and generally speaking, they've all had the same sort of opinions about it, in that it's a really quite impressive game, and if it had that degree of performance and refinement around it, it probably would have been one of the top games of the year, but it just lacks that degree of polish that prevents it from being in that upper echelon conversation where we find just a handful of other games this year."
"But hopefully, given time, GSC Game World will get it back to the place, or get it to the place where it should be, because it does seem like they've developed something here with great foundation, great bones, it just needs a little bit of work around the outside to get it up to par."
