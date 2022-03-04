HP Omen 35L (Quick Look) - Pre-built Performance

This PC is designed to offer great performance all while being accessible and easy to set up thanks to its pre-built nature.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Amongst a lot of consumers it seems that are buying pre-built desktop gaming computers, a lot of those people have a very particular favorite, which is the HP Omen 35L."
"And now it has gotten a much needed spec bump, meaning that it has access, well HP now offers more modern components for these builds when you go to HP's website and spec it out for yourself essentially.But it still comes in this case here, which I think is very neat."
"It is super compact for what you're getting, with a lot of focus on dependability, versatility and airflow, seemingly.But again, this is something that we're going to have to fully follow up in a dedicated written review."
"So see this more so like a little visual teaser rather than me going through every bit and bob of what makes this either a good or a disappointing pre-built desktop.So the good thing about it is that it comes in a lot of different flavors, meaning that you are for instance not tied to either AMD or Intel for CPU or GPU, meaning that you can get into your Intel CPU, you can get Nvidia GPUs, whatever it is that you want."
"Whatever it is that you get, you get a compact desktop computer with an OMEN modular power supply which runs you either at 850 watts or 1000 watts.The 1000 watt PSU is really good news because that means that it should be easy enough to tinker around with the various components, even once you get to a point where you need to upgrade, you will have some overhead there."
"And usually, particularly with some like Dell pre-built or something, even those made for gaming, they've skimped on wattage for the PSU, meaning that you don't have any overhead, meaning as soon as you need to upgrade almost anything, then you're low on power, you need to swap the power supply."
"It's a proprietary one that is put in a shroud somewhere deep within the case and it takes complete disassembly to basically get it up and running.Hopefully not so here.Beyond just regular old choice, there is also a lot of choice in the scaling."
"You can get up to a RTX 4090, by the way, and an Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 7 CPUs.You can get up to 64 gigs of DDR4, DDR5 RAM running at 5200 megahertz, which is great, with an RGB heatsink, and you can get up to a 2 terabyte NVMe when you purchase it or build it yourself using HP Omen's website, which is good."
"You can get up to, again, up to, because again, there is some versatility in the components that you choose, so take this simply as what it goes up to rather than this is the spec to buy.You can get up to a 240 millimeter Omen AIO with a little LCD screen, which is basically based on the 7th Gen ASICTECH pump, which is good news."
"It comes with three pre-installed fans and Windows 11 for good measure, which is great.And for all of the stuff that you see, like basically the shelling, the plastics, it's all made with recycled plastic and metal that has been used for the case.It starts at 1200 euros, which is dear."
"That's not cheap, and HP through their Omen series knows what to charge, but you really ought to get something which is expandable, versatile, and functional.So hopefully HP has pulled it off.We'll see in our full written review very soon."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."