English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

HP Omen 35L (Quick Look) - Pre-built Performance

This PC is designed to offer great performance all while being accessible and easy to set up thanks to its pre-built nature.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
Amongst a lot of consumers it seems that are buying pre-built desktop gaming computers, a lot of those people have a very particular favorite, which is the HP Omen 35L."

"And now it has gotten a much needed spec bump, meaning that it has access, well HP now offers more modern components for these builds when you go to HP's website and spec it out for yourself essentially.
But it still comes in this case here, which I think is very neat."

"It is super compact for what you're getting, with a lot of focus on dependability, versatility and airflow, seemingly.
But again, this is something that we're going to have to fully follow up in a dedicated written review."

"So see this more so like a little visual teaser rather than me going through every bit and bob of what makes this either a good or a disappointing pre-built desktop.
So the good thing about it is that it comes in a lot of different flavors, meaning that you are for instance not tied to either AMD or Intel for CPU or GPU, meaning that you can get into your Intel CPU, you can get Nvidia GPUs, whatever it is that you want."

"Whatever it is that you get, you get a compact desktop computer with an OMEN modular power supply which runs you either at 850 watts or 1000 watts.
The 1000 watt PSU is really good news because that means that it should be easy enough to tinker around with the various components, even once you get to a point where you need to upgrade, you will have some overhead there."

"And usually, particularly with some like Dell pre-built or something, even those made for gaming, they've skimped on wattage for the PSU, meaning that you don't have any overhead, meaning as soon as you need to upgrade almost anything, then you're low on power, you need to swap the power supply."

"It's a proprietary one that is put in a shroud somewhere deep within the case and it takes complete disassembly to basically get it up and running.
Hopefully not so here.
Beyond just regular old choice, there is also a lot of choice in the scaling."

"You can get up to a RTX 4090, by the way, and an Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 7 CPUs.
You can get up to 64 gigs of DDR4, DDR5 RAM running at 5200 megahertz, which is great, with an RGB heatsink, and you can get up to a 2 terabyte NVMe when you purchase it or build it yourself using HP Omen's website, which is good."

"You can get up to, again, up to, because again, there is some versatility in the components that you choose, so take this simply as what it goes up to rather than this is the spec to buy.
You can get up to a 240 millimeter Omen AIO with a little LCD screen, which is basically based on the 7th Gen ASICTECH pump, which is good news."

"It comes with three pre-installed fans and Windows 11 for good measure, which is great.
And for all of the stuff that you see, like basically the shelling, the plastics, it's all made with recycled plastic and metal that has been used for the case.
It starts at 1200 euros, which is dear."

"That's not cheap, and HP through their Omen series knows what to charge, but you really ought to get something which is expandable, versatile, and functional.
So hopefully HP has pulled it off.
We'll see in our full written review very soon."

"Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer

The Bad Guys 2 - Official Trailer
Pokémon Horizons: The Series - Season 2 Trailer

Pokémon Horizons: The Series - Season 2 Trailer
Dream Productions - Official Trailer

Dream Productions - Official Trailer
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Trailer

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Trailer
Alien: Earth - Teaser

Alien: Earth - Teaser
The Studio - Official Teaser Trailer

The Studio - Official Teaser Trailer
A Minecraft Movie - Official Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Official Trailer
Yellowjackets: Season 3 - Coming Soon

Yellowjackets: Season 3 - Coming Soon
How To Train Your Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer

How To Train Your Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer
Apple Cider Vinegar - Official Teaser Trailer

Apple Cider Vinegar - Official Teaser Trailer
No Good Deed - Official Trailer

No Good Deed - Official Trailer
The Madness - Official Trailer

The Madness - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Dante's Ring - Teaser Trailer

Dante's Ring - Teaser Trailer
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - DLC & Console Announcement

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - DLC & Console Announcement
Winter Burrow - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer

Winter Burrow - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer
Hela - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer

Hela - The Mix Fall Showcase Trailer
Nikoderiko: The Magical World - PC Feature Trailer

Nikoderiko: The Magical World - PC Feature Trailer
Star Wars Outlaws - Wild Card DLC Trailer

Star Wars Outlaws - Wild Card DLC Trailer
Elio | Teaser Trailer

Elio | Teaser Trailer
Completely Stretchy - Official Release Date Trailer

Completely Stretchy - Official Release Date Trailer
Mythwalker - Launch Trailer

Mythwalker - Launch Trailer
Xbox - Stream Your Own Game

Xbox - Stream Your Own Game
eFootball "MSN" trailer: Messi, Suárez and Neymar

eFootball "MSN" trailer: Messi, Suárez and Neymar
Flint: Treasure of Oblivion - Crew Management Trailer

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion - Crew Management Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More