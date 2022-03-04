English
GRTV News - Here are the 2024 Golden Joystick Award winners

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Helldivers II, Black Myth: Wukong and more won awards last night, but who was the biggest winner.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to GRTV News. I'm, once again, not properly in focus. There we go.
Let me fix this. I'm in focus now. There we go. There we go. I've realised that. That's been a problem over the last couple of days, so apologies if you've been watching. But if you have been watching, you'll know that here at GRTV News, I cover the afternoons, latest and greatest, when it comes to gaming, technology and entertainment. If you like what you see and you want to see more, you can be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, interviews, series reviews, movie reviews and so much more. But in any case, today we are looking at an awards ceremony. It's the awards time of year, people. We're looking at not just The Shave and Alex there, as well as Dab looking very pensive and Ben looking a bit mischievous."

"We're looking at the Golden Joysticks, which sort of kicks off the whole gaming awards ceremony, really. At least it's one of the biggest ones that does. And the big winners are Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Helldivers 2, which is two big wins for Sony, I guess.
The remake from Square Enix managed to win Best Soundtrack and Best Storytelling, with Clouds actor Cody Christian and Aerith actress Piana White taking home the Best Lead and Best Supporting Performer, as well. Helldivers 2 won Best Multiplayer Game, Console Game of the Year, Best Game Trailer and Critics Choice Award with these four wins, putting Arrowhead's action epic ahead of Black Myth Wukong Bilateral and Astrobot. So yeah, some sort of interesting picks, I would say, especially considering maybe how early those games came out and getting appreciation, even though they are sort of nine months old at this point."

"If we go through the other categories here, we get to see Best Indie Game was Another Crab's Treasure. Still playing award was Minecraft, which is sort of like Best Ongoing.
Still playing award Mobile was Honkai Star Rail. PC Game of the Year, Satisfactory.
Most Wanted Game, Grand Theft Auto 6. Best Game Expansion, which I think every award ceremony should have. It's weird that you don't have that one at the Game Awards, Jeff."

"Shadow of the Earth 3. Best Gaming Hardware, Steam Deck, OLED Beds. Early Access Game, Lethal Company. Streamer's Choice Award, Chained Together. And Best Game Adaptation was Fallout.
I believe...
Console Game of the Year. Yes. So yes, that won Game of the Year as well. I was just checking to see if there was an Ultimate Game of the Year or anything like that, but there wasn't one. But yes, sort of big games. There were some snubs, as you can probably tell here, with stuff like Black Myth Wukong. Although it did make, sort of, it got Best Visual Design and, oh, and it won Ultimate Game of the Year. I knew there was an Ultimate Game of the Year somewhere."

"But Team Asobi did get Studio of the Year and Best Audio Design. Sorry, I'm just reading through this piece now to see any Easter eggs that I might have missed. So yes, Astro Bot won Best Audio Design and Studio of the Year. And Local Thunk, the guy who made Bellataro, walked with Best Indie Game and Breakthrough Award. So yes, some big wins for Bellataro, some big wins for Astro Bot, some big wins for Black Myth Wukong, especially that Ultimate Game of the Year thing because I think it shows that even though Black Myth Wukong might not have the best Metacritic score of the year, it's clearly made a massive impact and I think that goes to prove maybe more of how it gets that Ultimate Game of the Year award than perhaps getting the great reviews, even though it still did get those as well. But yes, let me know what your Game of the Year is, what you think might win the Game Awards as we get closer to that and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

