GRTV News - Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake arrives to a bang in Japan

The JRPG is already the best-selling game in the region despite launching last week.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Dragon Quest III HD 2D Remake.And the reason we're going to be talking about it is because some sales information for the game has come out and it's revealed that it's actually incredibly popular in Japan."
"I had no doubt that this game was going to do well, but the fact that it's done as well as it has just shows the market for JRPGs and the Dragon Quest series in its home country of Japan.So with that being the case, let's dive on in.So yes, Dragon Quest III HD 2D Remake is already the best-selling game of 2024 in Japan."
"It only launched last week on November 14th.Yeah, that's all apparently right.So the biggest series when it comes to Japanese role-playing games is Final Fantasy, at least in the West.In Japan, it's not as obvious as the Dragon Quest series has usually attracted the most attention, it's actually sold far more."
"Today we get a nice confirmation of how popular the series actually is via Famitsu, which reveals that Dragon Quest III HD 2D Remake sold an astounding 826,945 copies, of which 641,195 were for Switch, during its first week on the market.That's over 10 times the rest of the top 10 combined."
"And perhaps more impressively, it means, according to Genki, that the game will instantly become the number one best-selling game in Japan for the whole of 2024.It's also worth mentioning that according to Genki, the game is sold out in many places, so if there had been more available in stores, sales would have been higher."
"So here's a few interesting things here.So first of all, it sold nearly a million copies in its first week, most of which were for the Switch, which I'm not exactly surprised about.I would assume that for Dragon Quest, that's probably the case for most markets and platforms."
"And the whole thing there, it says it sold over 10 times the rest of the top 10 combined.That doesn't necessarily surprise me all too much as well, because it launched during a week where its main competitor was LEGO Horizon Adventures, which I don't think is going to be a particularly big seller anywhere in the world, never mind in Japan."
"So I don't think it's particularly surprising that it's dwarfed the rest of the top 10 for the week in Japan, because there wasn't really that much competition, especially at this point in the year.But the amount of copies it sold to instantly become the best-selling game in Japan for the whole of 2024 does surprise me, because there has been a few other games that I would have assumed would have done a little bit better in Japan."
"For example, Mario & Luigi Brothership.It's a JRPG set in the Mario universe, made by the Octopath developers.It's a perfect storm to sell well, especially with it being a Nintendo exclusive.And again, Dragon Quest sold the most copies on Nintendo Switch."
"So you've got that, and then you've got some other games that have come out throughout the year.Like, for example, Like a Dragon.The one that came out earlier this year, which I can't remember the name.The sort of follow-up to Infinite World."
"That came out in like, you know, January, February time, which means it's had 9, 10 months, whatever, to sell more copies than Dragon Quest has sold in its first week, and it hasn't managed to do it just yet, apparently."
"So it's interesting, this.And to me, we have to now question where the ceiling is for this game.Because if it sold nearly a million copies in Japan alone in its first week, we have to assume that globally it sold well over a million."
"And as we head into the holiday period, where there's not really any competition for Dragon Quest whatsoever for the rest of this year now, because it's kind of like the last big RPG as a whole.This week we had Stalker and Flight Simulator, which neither are going to be competing with Dragon Quest's audience, you wouldn't have thought."
"And then later in the year we got Marvel Rivals, we got Indiana Jones.But again, none of these games you would think are going to be competing for the Japanese audience as much as Dragon Quest was.So you have to think that maybe Square Enix has really absolutely nailed this one, and that they're on for an absolute corker of a seller as we head into the holiday period."
"But again, as we know more about this and the sales figures for this game, be sure to keep posted and updated.But the big thing to take from this is that Dragon Quest III HD 2D remake is doing really, really damn well.But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GeoTV News, and because it's Friday, I will see you now on Monday."
"So thank you for watching, and I'll see you all on the next one.