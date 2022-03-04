English
Harry Potter TV

GRTV News - HBO stands up for J.K. Rowling

Ahead of the Harry Potter TV series, HBO is letting us know that the original author is involved.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, interviews and of course so so so much more, without further ado, today we're doing a bit of news on the new Harry Potter series in a way, but it's more that HBO has taken a stand on sort of JK Rowling and her previous controversial reviews and it's basically stood up for her, the Netflix, Netflix, the network has said that it is, you know, has given her basically the right to express her personal opinions and it's not going to take those moving forward and it's actually got her quite heavily involved in the new Harry Potter series, so if you're not aware, HBO is basically redoing the main seven Harry Potter books, but instead of as individual films, it's doing it as a sort of series where it hopes to explore the content of the books a bit more, so you'd imagine that that means that they need to bring JK Rowling on board because she is the one that initially wrote it of course, however since about 2020, Rowling has been in hot water with sort of different communities online over allegedly transphobic comments and her stance against sort of, you know, whatever she's said has been of her own expression and it has also caused a lot of controversy and division among fans. Some people side with Rowling on her position, some people side against her. The main thing to take away is that not everyone was happy with Rowling's involvement and it has led to a storm of controversy with pretty much everything revolving around Harry Potter since, as I say, around 2020. We all remember the Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy sort of controversy around that and yet the game still sold very well, so Harry Potter remains a very popular IP, which is why you can see HBO doing this series and as we see here, Variety reports that HBO chief Casey Bloys is actually quite happy that Rowling is on board, saying Rowling has been very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and director and her contribution has been invaluable. Sorry, that comes from a spokesperson speaking to Variety, adding about the contribution has been an invaluable thing. The same spokesperson also said JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement. Now, Rowling so far hasn't been making that big of a fuss online about the series. She posted about the open casting call for the kids that are going to be playing Harry, Ron and Hermione, but otherwise she's been on to her usual sort of posting online, but we'll have to see if that changes as her involvement grows. It's unlikely that she's doing any serious involvement in terms of the writing and directing herself and instead is just sort of likely working closely with the series to see what they can include that the movies perhaps didn't. It'll be interesting to see this new Harry Potter series because Harry Potter as a franchise is still very fresh in the mind. 20 odd years ago is when the first few movies were coming out and they ended only about a decade ago, so really we're looking at something that's quite fresh and perhaps doesn't need updating, but then again, you know, TV networks will always want to make money, so there's that at the end of the day. What do you think about the Harry Potter series? What do you think about JK Rowling's involvement? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GOTV news. Goodbye!"

