GRTV News - HBO stands up for J.K. Rowling

Ahead of the Harry Potter TV series, HBO is letting us know that the original author is involved.
HBO is letting us know that the original author is involved in the new Harry Potter series. The network has said that it has given her the right to express her personal opinions and it's got her quite heavily involved in the new Harry Potter series. HBO is redoing the main seven Harry Potter books, but instead of as individual films, it's doing it as a series where it hopes to explore the content of the books a bit more. Since about 2020, Rowling has been in hot water with different communities online over allegedly transphobic comments and her stance has caused a lot of controversy and division among fans. Some people side with Rowling on her position, some people side against her. Not everyone was happy with Rowling's involvement and it has led to a storm of controversy with pretty much everything revolving around Harry Potter since around 2020. We all remember the Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy controversy around that and yet the game still sold very well, so Harry Potter remains a very popular IP, which is why you can see HBO doing this series. Variety reports that HBO chief Casey Bloys is actually quite happy that Rowling is on board, saying Rowling has been very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and director and her contribution has been invaluable. A spokesperson speaking to Variety added that the contribution has been invaluable, also saying "JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement." Rowling so far hasn't been making that big of a fuss online about the series. She posted about the open casting call for the kids that are going to be playing Harry, Ron and Hermione, but otherwise she's been on to her usual posting online. It's unlikely that she's doing any serious involvement in terms of the writing and directing herself and instead is just likely working closely with the series to see what they can include that the movies perhaps didn't. It'll be interesting to see this new Harry Potter series because Harry Potter as a franchise is still very fresh in the mind. 20 odd years ago is when the first few movies were coming out and they ended only about a decade ago, so really we're looking at something that's quite fresh and perhaps doesn't need updating.