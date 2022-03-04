English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Unknown 9: Awakening

GRTV News - Reflector Entertainment met with layoffs

The creator of Unknown 9: Awakening is cutting its workforce by 18%.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about layoffs unfortunately. We've actually gone through a bit of a stint where we haven't talked about them as frequently as we did at the start of the year, but one of the developers of a more recent game has now been hit with layoffs, pretty much due to the fact that the game that they recently debuted has not sold as much as expected."

"That title is called Unknown 9 Awakening. It's developed by a studio called Reflector Entertainment, which is owned by, or has its game published by Bandai Namco. Following the arrival of the game, which hasn't exactly landed to thunderous applause should we say, the studio has been hit with layoffs and around 18% of the staff are being released from their role. So let's dive on in and take a look. Unknown 9 Awakening developer Reflector Entertainment has been hit with layoffs. The game sold a lot less than expected, which probably has contributed to the studio now letting 18% of staff go. So there was definitely nothing wrong with the ambitions for Unknown 9 Awakening, but the game unfortunately felt rather unfinished at the time of its release and was also criticised for an unresponsive combat system. This undoubtedly contributed to the game not selling as expected and now Reflector Entertainment, the studio behind the game, has announced that it will lay off 18% of its workforce. The decision is said to be part of a restructuring to focus on new projects and affects all parts of the developer, although we're not given a specific figure on how many will be let go. Still, the studio owned by Bandai Namco seems to be standing firm at least and is now working on two new games that hopefully won't be impacted by this. We're keeping our fingers crossed that everyone affected by the layoffs is managing the best they can and Reflector Entertainment says it's offering support. You can read our review of Unknown 9 Awakening here."

"So yes, Reflector Entertainment is facing layoffs, the latest of which to be hit with layoffs. 18% of the staff, nearly a fifth of all the employees at the company being released from their roles.
And the tough thing about layoffs as well is if the game like this, which would have spent years making and a fair bit of money to make, it's not quite, I wouldn't say it's quite AAA, but it's definitely in the AA sort of category. If it does continue to sell below expectations, it's probably not the next time we'll hear about layoffs. We have to hope that this isn't the case and that the studio won't have to sort of, you know, pause or cancel one of its two projects to cut costs, but generally speaking, that's how things tend to go in such a tough financial climate for game development. As Jonas said in the piece, the game itself, Unknown 9 Awakening, it had grand ambitions and they did some really creative things in regards to the multimedia approach for its narrative and its world building, including releasing comics and podcasts and all these different things. But the game itself was a bit flat in places. You know, as Jonas says, particularly in a combat system that felt like it wasn't quite, or didn't quite nail what it was supposed to be doing, should we say. So, you know, it had its quirks and its issues and likely that contributed to, in part, to the lower sales than expected. But again, you know, hopefully this won't be affecting the studio much more in the future and they can continue now on whatever the future holds for Reflector Entertainment and hopefully they'll be able to get something out the door a little bit quicker because Unknown 9 Awakening was in development for quite a long time and faced a few different delays along the way. But again, as we hear more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. And yeah, basically that's all the time that we have on today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that."

"And otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching and we'll see you then. Take care, everyone."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Dream Productions - Official Trailer

Dream Productions - Official Trailer
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Trailer

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Trailer
Alien: Earth - Teaser

Alien: Earth - Teaser
The Studio - Official Teaser Trailer

The Studio - Official Teaser Trailer
A Minecraft Movie - Official Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Official Trailer
Yellowjackets: Season 3 - Coming Soon

Yellowjackets: Season 3 - Coming Soon
How To Train Your Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer

How To Train Your Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer
Apple Cider Vinegar - Official Teaser Trailer

Apple Cider Vinegar - Official Teaser Trailer
No Good Deed - Official Trailer

No Good Deed - Official Trailer
The Madness - Official Trailer

The Madness - Official Trailer
Back in Action - Official Teaser Trailer

Back in Action - Official Teaser Trailer
The Night Agent: Season 2 - Official Teaser

The Night Agent: Season 2 - Official Teaser
More

Trailers

Marvel Rivals - Hawkeye Character Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Hawkeye Character Reveal Trailer
Unseen - Announcement Trailer

Unseen - Announcement Trailer
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Launch Trailer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Launch Trailer
Dinasty Warriors: Origins - Gameplay Features

Dinasty Warriors: Origins - Gameplay Features
Overwatch 2 - Hazard Hero Trailer

Overwatch 2 - Hazard Hero Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Grim Protocols Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Grim Protocols Trailer
Final Fantasy XIV Mobile - Reveal trailer

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile - Reveal trailer
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - PlayStation trailer

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - PlayStation trailer
Starfield - Creations: Perfect Recipe

Starfield - Creations: Perfect Recipe
Starfield - Creations: Deimog

Starfield - Creations: Deimog
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - NVIDIA DLSS 3 trailer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - NVIDIA DLSS 3 trailer
Minecraft X Merlin Entertainments - Announcement Trailer

Minecraft X Merlin Entertainments - Announcement Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More