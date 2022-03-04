GRTV News - Final Fantasy XIV is getting a mobile counterpart

Square Enix's hit MMO is coming to mobile devices.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, interviews, movie reviews, series reviews and of course so much more, but without further ado, today we've got quite a big announcement, it's been not the hottest news day as you know, the year is winding down, a lot of developers are winding down as well until we get to the Game Awards, which is coming next month and it's sort of made its own controversy, but besides the point, Final Fantasy XIV is getting its own mobile game, so that's very exciting because Final Fantasy XIV, as Ben writes here in this article, is one of gaming's most impressive turnaround stories, like Cyberpunk, like No Man's Sky, it launched to pretty middling to lukewarm reception, it wasn't seen very well, a lot of people were like, you know, not really wanting an MMO as a Final Fantasy main entry and yet today, it is one of the most popular MMOs out there and it's still beloved by Square Enix, we've got a new expansion this year and it's just really, really well liked and it's very, very fun, according to people who enjoy it, but that's besides the point, in any case, it's getting a mobile sort of counterpart, if you will, it's not going to be the exact same game, just on mobile platforms, but it is going to be as close to that as possible, so I'll say what sort of Square Enix is describing it as here, which is an exciting extension of the beloved franchise by capturing the immersive experience of the original title in a fresh, mobile-friendly format, Naoki Yoshida, the director and series producer said the following as well, it's been 11 years since Final Fantasy XIV 2.0, A Realm Reborn launched and this new mobile game will be a sister to Final Fantasy XIV, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original story and combat mechanics on mobile devices, non-combat features such as Disciples of the Land at Hand will also be faithfully implemented and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate Final Fantasy XIV community, excuse me, sorry there's a bit of a yawn there in the middle, not that it's boring this at all, because while I'm not personally an MMO player in general, I do think that Final Fantasy XIV is an incredible success story and we're promised a lot of sort of stuff here, not just your typical MMO combat stuff, there's going to be a lot of lifestyle elements brought in as well, Chocobo racing, triple triad, fishing, all sorts of stuff like that is going to be brought into the mobile edition of the game, which makes it sort of seem like a pretty enticing mobile offering really, it's going to be tested in China first and then it's going to be brought to further territory, so I wouldn't expect this until sort of maybe late next year at the earliest, but it's an exciting development nonetheless and it's one that's sort of going to excite a lot of fans, but the only question is is how it's going to run on mobile devices and whether it's going to need you to have sort of the latest phone, which I think a lot of these ambitious mobile projects are sort of asking people to do now, you do kind of want to get a good phone in order to play this good game. Let me know if you're excited about Final Fantasy XIV mobile and I'll see you next time for some more GRTV news, goodbye."