GRTV News - Pokémon: Trading Card Game Pocket is off to a mega start

The mobile title has supposedly already brought in over $100 million in revenue.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about what could go down as one of the more successful games we would have seen in 2024. Specifically, we're talking about Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket."
"It's one of those games where you either love it or you hate it. Personally, it's not for me, but if you enjoy those types of video games and you want to develop a digital collection of Pokemon cards, it's the perfect experience for you. And it seems like that's the perfect experience for a lot of people because ever since the game launched, it's been reported that it's made over $100 million in revenue. Now, games making a lot of money isn't exactly a huge surprise, but this mobile game has done it in around 15 days. That's what the data is looking at. So in about 15 days, it's made more money than a lot of games will ever make in their entire lifetime. So yeah, let's dive on in and have a look. Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket reportedly has generated $100 million in revenue since launch. It debuted on October 30th. So Pokemon continues to be an indomitable force in the entertainment world. In less than three weeks, ever since its debut in mobile devices on October 30th, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has generated over $100 million in revenue on top of $120 million worth of total earnings. This information comes from AppMagic, thanks Pocket Game Abyss, which claims that the game even achieved the feat on November 15th, which was exactly 17 days after launch. The really crazy bit is that November 15th was also its most successful day in terms of earnings as it raked in $8.2 million on that day alone. Essentially, if you had any doubt that mobile gaming is the biggest and most lucrative gaming platform, this is a very firm example as it took a digital version of a tabletop game in less than three weeks to generate more money than a lot of video games beyond the biggest triple A's would cost to make or even dream of making themselves. How much higher do you expect this figure to climb ahead of the new year?So yes, it's doing incredibly well financially. And the thing about this type of game as well, because it's obviously licensed by the Pokemon Company and they published it, you won't be hit by those sort of licensing fees that would come if a different publisher was to, you know, say we're going to make a Pokemon Trading Card Game in collaboration with the Pokemon Company. And as well, because the game, if you've ever played it, it's quite rudimentary."
"We're not talking about a title here that like, you know, the big figure that everyone always throws out is Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Cost about $300 million to make. This game would not have cost that much money. So the fact that it's making this much money this quickly shows just how different the mobile gaming market works to the console and PC space, because you would never see a game of the caliber of Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket launching on those platforms and doing as well as this, because there's a different sort of expectation with that. We'll have to see whether this keeps or how high this game climbs. I would assume that if that's how much money is already made in like 15 days, I would assume that within, let's say, six months, we're getting very close to a billion dollars in revenue, because this is one of those games that will thrive from sort of microtransactions and its subscription service and all that good stuff. And people will play it and continue to play it because it's a Pokemon product. And it doesn't matter what kind of Pokemon product gets put out there. People flock to them. People love Pokemon. So we'll have to keep our eye on it and see how much more money it can generate. But this isn't exactly a huge surprise either, because we've seen in the past that certain publishers have said that they spend more money on marketing mobile games than they do on anything else. And I think it was the Monopoly Go game, the one that recently got a trailer starring Will Ferrell, Chris Pratt, Jason Momoa, and there's a big actress in it as well, I can't remember. But the point is, they spend so much money marketing these games, the number thrown around was like half a billion dollars or something like that on marketing alone. And it works because it makes people play the game and they spend loads of money on microtransactions and all the different little bits that are very common in mobile games. So it's very interesting to see how this is all shaping up."
"But we'll have to see where the sky is or where the limit is for Pokemon trading card game Pocket, and how much money it can generate for the Pokemon company, which by the way, doesn't need any money because it's already the biggest entertainment company in the world. But yes, oh sorry, it's the biggest entertainment franchise in the world. But yeah, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one, so stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching and I'll see you all in the next one. Take care, everyone."