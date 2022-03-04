English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

ASUS ROG Phone 9 (Quick Look) - Pushing Mobile Gaming Boundaries

We take a look at the latest iteration of the ROG Phone, which was unveiled in Taipei today.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.
Well, this is going to be a quick one this time around because we've only just received this and we're very excited because it's that time of the year again when we get brand new ROG phones from Asus."

"And it's always so fun as a tech nerd to receive these kinds of phones to see how much you can push the boundaries of what is technologically possible in a small slab-like phone form factor, which is exactly what Asus does every single year, which is great.
Now, this is the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and there's a couple of different differences which aren't too many with the regular ROG Phone 9."

"So if you're interested in that and want to pay a little bit less, well, then you can and a lot of this will apply to you as well.
Now around here, we obviously have the 648.animevision mini LED screen, which we'll power on later.
But inside, like with the regular ROG Phone 9, you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip."

"I believe it's the first phone that utilizes this with a broad release.
Not quite sure about that, but very exciting to see it inside here alongside GameCool 9, their new cooling system, which has an enlarged graphite sheet and above all, a better 360-degree cooling solution, which should keep this chip nice and cool, particularly through long game sessions."

"If that just ends up not being the case, you also get the brand new AeroActive cooler, which also restores the headphone jack, among others, which is great.
So you can clip that on if that's what you want.
You also get the charger in the box, which is more rarer now than you'd probably think, alongside a braided USB Type-C cable and a pouch for your AeroActive cooler."

"Very nice indeed.
So there is also a headphone jack on the phone itself, which I believe at some point was lost and is now restored.
I can't quite remember how that is gone, but very nice to see it here alongside the dual USB Type-C ports here and here, which basically means that you can charge it like this below the phone when it is horizontal while you're gaming, for instance."

"Inside we find, beyond the Snapdragon 8 Elite, we get 24 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and a terabyte of UFS 4.0 storage.
This screen right here is very nice.
It is a 6.78-inch 24 by 1080 AMOLED panel, which can give you up to 2,500 nits, is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus II, and will run you at 185 hertz, which is quite cool, 185 hertz."

"There is also, but they've taken care of everything.
There is also a Dirac Virtuo DAC, AirTriggers, which essentially means that these have sensors in them on the top of the phone, that when you're holding it like this, they can appear as buttons or be used like buttons, so it's kind of like a controller."

"On the back here, you have a 50-megapixel Sony Litia 6-axis gimbal-stabilized lens alongside two smaller ones, basically meaning that you get a 32-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, which basically means that you have all of the lenses that you need to capture life's moments."

"You have a battery, which is 5,800 milliamp hours strong, and it supports 65-watt charging and fast wireless charging as well.
So is it any good?
Is this up to the ROG standard?
We'll stay tuned for a full review very soon."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

How To Train Your Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer

How To Train Your Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer
Apple Cider Vinegar - Official Teaser Trailer

Apple Cider Vinegar - Official Teaser Trailer
No Good Deed - Official Trailer

No Good Deed - Official Trailer
The Madness - Official Trailer

The Madness - Official Trailer
Back in Action - Official Teaser Trailer

Back in Action - Official Teaser Trailer
The Night Agent: Season 2 - Official Teaser

The Night Agent: Season 2 - Official Teaser
Mary - Official Trailer

Mary - Official Trailer
Human Vs. Hamster - Official Trailer

Human Vs. Hamster - Official Trailer
The Little Mermaid - Official Trailer

The Little Mermaid - Official Trailer
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - Official Trailer

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - Official Trailer
Nutcrackers - Official Trailer

Nutcrackers - Official Trailer
Carry-On - Official Trailer

Carry-On - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - NVIDIA DLSS 3 trailer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - NVIDIA DLSS 3 trailer
Minecraft X Merlin Entertainments - Announcement Trailer

Minecraft X Merlin Entertainments - Announcement Trailer
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition Trailer

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition Trailer
Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Nintendo Switch Trailer

Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Nintendo Switch Trailer
Masters of Light - Announce Trailer

Masters of Light - Announce Trailer
Of Ash and Steel - Official Announcement Trailer

Of Ash and Steel - Official Announcement Trailer
Alien: Rogue Incursion - Story Reveal Trailer

Alien: Rogue Incursion - Story Reveal Trailer
The Rogue Prince of Persia - Second Act Teaser Trailer

The Rogue Prince of Persia - Second Act Teaser Trailer
Avowed - Pre-Order Trailer

Avowed - Pre-Order Trailer
Half-Life 2 RTX - Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Tribute Video

Half-Life 2 RTX - Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Tribute Video
Xbox - This Is an Xbox

Xbox - This Is an Xbox
Atomfall - Release Date Trailer

Atomfall - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More