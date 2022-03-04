ASUS ROG Phone 9 (Quick Look) - Pushing Mobile Gaming Boundaries

We take a look at the latest iteration of the ROG Phone, which was unveiled in Taipei today.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.Well, this is going to be a quick one this time around because we've only just received this and we're very excited because it's that time of the year again when we get brand new ROG phones from Asus."
"And it's always so fun as a tech nerd to receive these kinds of phones to see how much you can push the boundaries of what is technologically possible in a small slab-like phone form factor, which is exactly what Asus does every single year, which is great.Now, this is the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and there's a couple of different differences which aren't too many with the regular ROG Phone 9."
"So if you're interested in that and want to pay a little bit less, well, then you can and a lot of this will apply to you as well.Now around here, we obviously have the 648.animevision mini LED screen, which we'll power on later.But inside, like with the regular ROG Phone 9, you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip."
"I believe it's the first phone that utilizes this with a broad release.Not quite sure about that, but very exciting to see it inside here alongside GameCool 9, their new cooling system, which has an enlarged graphite sheet and above all, a better 360-degree cooling solution, which should keep this chip nice and cool, particularly through long game sessions."
"If that just ends up not being the case, you also get the brand new AeroActive cooler, which also restores the headphone jack, among others, which is great.So you can clip that on if that's what you want.You also get the charger in the box, which is more rarer now than you'd probably think, alongside a braided USB Type-C cable and a pouch for your AeroActive cooler."
"Very nice indeed.So there is also a headphone jack on the phone itself, which I believe at some point was lost and is now restored.I can't quite remember how that is gone, but very nice to see it here alongside the dual USB Type-C ports here and here, which basically means that you can charge it like this below the phone when it is horizontal while you're gaming, for instance."
"Inside we find, beyond the Snapdragon 8 Elite, we get 24 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and a terabyte of UFS 4.0 storage.This screen right here is very nice.It is a 6.78-inch 24 by 1080 AMOLED panel, which can give you up to 2,500 nits, is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus II, and will run you at 185 hertz, which is quite cool, 185 hertz."
"There is also, but they've taken care of everything.There is also a Dirac Virtuo DAC, AirTriggers, which essentially means that these have sensors in them on the top of the phone, that when you're holding it like this, they can appear as buttons or be used like buttons, so it's kind of like a controller."
"On the back here, you have a 50-megapixel Sony Litia 6-axis gimbal-stabilized lens alongside two smaller ones, basically meaning that you get a 32-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, which basically means that you have all of the lenses that you need to capture life's moments."
"You have a battery, which is 5,800 milliamp hours strong, and it supports 65-watt charging and fast wireless charging as well.So is it any good?Is this up to the ROG standard?We'll stay tuned for a full review very soon."