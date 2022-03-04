GRTV News - Sony is reportedly looking to buy FromSoftware's parent company

Will Kadokawa be bought by Sony? An announcement could be coming in a few weeks.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual giving you the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, entertainment, technology, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, interviews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusive content and of course so much more but without further ado today I'm going to get my face a little small because I could feel that I was out of focus there but in any case we're looking at a sort of interesting report from Rooters which is about Sony potentially looking to buy Kadokawa which is FromSoftware's parent company, so we've had rumours of a Sony buyout from FromSoftware in the past, in 2022 there was a big rumour about Sony looking to buy it, we've seen Sony's stake increase in FromSoftware, we've seen Sony's stake in Kadokawa as well, they have a 2% stake in Kadokawa but will Sony look to buy? Acquisitions have been more and more prevalent in the gaming industry in recent years as we've seen with Microsoft buying a lot of studios, not just Activision Blizzard but other ones as well, they own Bethesda, they own many big game publishers and perhaps Sony is looking to take them on in that regard. Now FromSoftware aren't the biggest developer in the world, they certainly make games that are very well received and that do very well in sales as well, like Elden Ring sold millions upon millions of units and it's also managed to, even with a DLC, get into the game of the year conversation which is up for you to decide whether that's fair or not, I'm not going to go into that because Ben went into that this morning on This Morning CRTV News so check that out if you want, but in terms of Sony looking to buy Kadokawa and buy, theoretically, FromSoftware through that, you can see why they want to do it from a business standpoint because it's a big developer that if you had that as Sony exclusivity or something like that, it would be a big move for them, it would be something that would be able to sell potentially consoles and more hardware as well as the software that FromSoftware already sells. The only thing that I would say about this is that it's quite ironic that Sony is going into looking at buying something like Kadokawa, if this is true, which is valued at 2.7 billion by the way, so it would be a big buyout for Sony, bigger I believe than the Bungie buyout, but it would be a huge buyout and it would also mean that we would have a lot of focus on this FromSoftware brand, but it's ironic that the one time Sony teamed up with FromSoftware before in Bloodborne, we've heard practically nothing and every time that someone asks someone like Hideo Miyazaki, anytime someone asks Miyazaki or someone who works at FromSoftware hey what's going on with Bloodborne, we'd love to see a Bloodborne remaster, they say it's in Sony's hands and Sony has yet to do anything with it, which seems baffling in a way. Do you think it's a good idea for Sony to buy Kadokawa, do you want to see that in the future, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."