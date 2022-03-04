GRTV News - Here are all of The Game Awards categories and nominees

We look at every category and discuss which games are up for each award.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we have, well quite a big one to talk about actually because we're going to be looking through the Game Awards 2024 nominations and talking about various, you know, different things that have been selected for this year's awards ceremony."
"So with that being the case, less waffling, let's dive straight in.The Game Awards 2024 nominations, all contenders for Game of the Year, all nominees for the Game Awards 2024 have been announced.The awards are taking place on December 13th, which is true for us in Europe."
"The Game Awards 2024 nominations have just been announced by Geoff Keighley.In a live stream hosted by Keighley, all nominees have been confirmed three weeks prior to the Game Awards taking place on the 13th of December for us in Europe.These are all the nominees including categories for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction as well as some eSports categories and yes, it was previously known that DLCs and expansions are eligible for big awards."
"Game of the Year.So what I'm not going to do is, I'm not going to go through every category, but I'll go through the big ones because obviously there's like 30 categories, so it's gonna take us a while."
"But Game of the Year, Astro Bot Bilateral, Black Myth Wukong, Elden Ring, Shadow of the Earth Tree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Metaphor Re-Fantasio.I would say, aside from maybe Elden Ring being up for an award this year, despite launching last year, which you know, has the things attached to that, that I'll get into later."
"I would say that these are all pretty standard.Personally, I would have, there's only really been three games I would have put up for Game of the Year this year and that would have been Astro Bot Bilateral and Final Fantasy, but that's mainly because I'm not really much of a Souls-like person, so I'm not, I'm not really one for Black Myth Wukong and I'm also not a massive JRPG guy, so I haven't played Metaphor either, but I would say Astro Bot Bilateral and Final Fantasy are my sort of firm three picks."
"And to be honest, I don't think it's even that close there, I would say that Astro Bot runs away with this personally, but anyway.Game Direction, basically, well it is the exact same.Best Action Game, this one starts to change a little bit, Black Myth, Black Ops 6, Hell Divers 2, Space Marine 2 and Stellar Blade."
"Action Adventure, I think there should be like a platformer category really, because I'm not really sure that Astro Bot categorises itself as an action-adventure game, but Astro Bot, Prince of Persia, Silent Hill 2, Star Wars Outlaws and The Legend of Zelda.Also as well, I don't think Silent Hill 2 is an action-adventure game at all."
"But again, that's just me.RPG, Dragon's Dogma, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy, Like a Dragon and Metaphor and Fantasio.This is also a weird one for me, because three of these are like hard JRPGs, one of them is an expansion and then you've got Dragon's Dogma, which I'd probably say is the only one that probably pretty well fits into the RPG category this year."
"But anyway, Best Fighting Game, Dragon Ball, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Marvel Versus Capcom, Multi Versus and Tekken 8, that's a weird one as well, but it makes sense that it's there, because it did technically launch this year and last year was all that open beta stuff."
"So yeah, I would be surprised if anything takes Tekken's award there.Best Sports Racing, F1, EA Sports FC, NBA, Topspin and WWE.That category is basically the same every year, but that's just the state of the sports genre."
"Sim Strategy, Age of Mythology, Frostpunk 2, Kanetsugami, Manor Lords and Unicorn Overlord.That's an interesting category actually, that's probably the most interesting one yet and I wouldn't be surprised if Manor Lords runs away with that, despite the fact that it's like a debut indie title, so really interesting."
"Innovation and Accessibility, Black Ops 6, Diablo 4, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia, Star Wars.Best Family Game, Astro Bot, Princess Peach, Mario Party, Zelda and Plucky Squire.Good category again really."
"Indie Game, Animal World, Bellatro, Lorelei, Laser Eyes, Never and UFO 50.Some big contenders in there, some big heavy hitters.Debut Indie, Animal World, Bellatro, Manor Lords, Pacific Drive, The Plucky Squire, again some big contenders there."
"VRAR, Arizona Sunshine, Asgard's Wrath 2, Arkham Shadow, Hellsinger VR and Awakening or Metro Awakening VR.Multiplayer, Black Ops 6, Helldivers 2, Space Marine 2, Mario Party, Jamboree and Tekken 8."
"Narrative, Final Fantasy, Like a Dragon, Metaphor, Senua's Saga, Hellblade 2 and Silent Hill 2.I personally don't like putting up remakes in these award ceremonies.I know that for Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team was up to build this game from scratch but to me saying that a game that debuted like 20 years ago is going to win Best Narrative for 2024 feels a bit cheap to me."
"Even Rebirth really, although that one's a little bit different because it is kind of like a different story but I think that it should be out of these three to win Best Narrative personally.Art Direction, Astrobot, Black Myth, Elden Ring, Metaphor and Never."
"Best Score, Astrobot, Final Fantasy, Metaphor, Silent Hill and Stellar Blade.Best Performance, Brianna White who I think plays Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Hanatel who is Max Caulfield in Life is Strange, Humbly Gonzalez who is K-Vess in Star Wars, Luke Roberts who plays, can't remember his name, but the protagonist of Silent Hill 2 and then Melina Juergens who plays Senua in Senua's Saga."
"Best Mobile Game, AFK Journey, Bellatro, Wither and Wave, Xenon Zone, Zero, Best and Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pocket.Best Audio Design, Astro, Black Ops 6, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Senua's Saga and Silent Hill 2."
"Best Ongoing, Destiny 2, Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 14, Fortnite and Helldivers 2 which makes absolutely zero sense because Helldivers 2 launched in this year so how it can be an ongoing game in December doesn't really make any sense whatsoever so I'm not too sure what's going on with that."
"If that's the case then it probably should win it because it's one of the only categories that really stands a chance but that's just me.Games for Impact, Close to the Distance, Indica Never, Life is Strange, Senua's Saga and Tales of Kinzera."
"Community Support, Baldur's Gate, Final Fantasy 14, Fortnite, Helldivers 2 and No Man's Sky.Best Annotation, Arcane Fallout, Knuckles, Like a Dragon, Yakuza and then Tomb Raider.Most Anticipated Game, Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotai, GTA 6, Metro Prime 4 and then Monster Hunter Wilds and then we've got content creator, esports game, esports athlete, esports team."
"If you're interested in that you can find it all on your local Gamerator region.So now before wrapping up let's just talk a little bit about this DLC controversy thing.First of all I don't think there's a reason why DLC can't be awarded in the Game Awards but I do think there needs to be tighter restrictions around it."
"I think that we're at a point now when there's so many remasters and remakes as well that I think they need to have their own category in the Game Awards.Best Remake, Best Remaster slash Remake every year and you know you can't then have a remake up for awards in other categories because to me I think we should be promoting original creativity over regurgitated stuff essentially."
"And that's the same with DLC.I think that yes there is the ongoing game stuff and I think the Elden Ring is probably, it should have been up for award in Best Ongoing Game instead of the majority of these other ones but perhaps it's also a good opportunity to have like a DLC category."
"Because the thing is is that you look at Elden Ring Shadow of the Earth Tree and you cannot deny that it is remarkable.It's a really compelling expansion to an already amazing game.So there's no reason why it shouldn't be winning things."
"But Astro Bot is brand new, Elatro is brand new, Black Myth Wukong is brand new, Metafory Fantasio is brand new and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth again yes it is a remake but it's also a very new remake and a very different remake.So it's kind of, it feels like an imposter in that category and you can't help but think that is there not another game that could be, you know, rewarded in that case there."
"Now obviously if Elden Ring wasn't as successful as it was last year and then all of a sudden this Earth Tree expansion comes out and it was massive then you kind of look at it and go hmm it kind of makes sense.But Elden Ring was huge last year and or 2022 whenever it came out and no one's ever knocked Elden Ring."
"It's been regarded as one of the greatest games of all time already and now it's like 2024 yeah two years later whatever and we're doing it again and it just doesn't make any sense to me so I'm not a huge fan of that personally.But that's just my stance about it maybe you have a different thoughts about it so if you do so let us know in the comments below and otherwise yeah tell me as well who you think is going to win game of the year."
"Personally I've got my fingers crossed for either Astro Bot or Bellatro but that's just me.And yeah well thank you for watching today's episode of GLTV News I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so thank you for tuning in and I'll see you on the next one."
"Take care everyone."