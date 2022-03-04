GRTV News - Expansions, DLCs, and even game seasons could win big at The Game Awards this year

Ahead of the nominations, a surprising rule has been locked in for The Game Awards.
we're expecting the Game Awards nominations, so I just thought I'd talk a bit about the Game Awards considering that this news piece might end up being outdated within a few hours time, but we'll see as it was announced on the FAQ page for the Game Awards that expansions, DLCs, even things like new game seasons, so you know when like Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 shows up, that is eligible to be considered for an award.
"Now a lot of people are torn on this because at the same time that you have great expansions, for example like last year, last year we saw Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, so this isn't the first time that we've seen something like an expansion make waves at the Game Awards, but there's a lot of expectations, especially considering Jeff Keighley's fondness for FromSoftware and their games, that Shadow of the Earth Tree is going to end up on a lot of lists, perhaps even Game of the Year. Now there's one argument that says well, it was very well reviewed, it's one of the best releases on Metacritic this year, it is an incredible expansion by all accounts, apart from a few obviously, and yet it's not a full game."
"It has the size of a full game in some ways, considering it's £35 and has hours upon hours of content, but it's not a full game, and so just because it was a big release this year does not necessarily mean that it's a 2024 game. So being up there, obviously this is speculation that it could end up as Game of the Year, it could be something like Best RPG, and that would probably be more palatable to a lot of people, but a lot of people as well think that these things should just get their own categories. Why don't we have a Best Expansion category, why don't we have a Best New Season for example for a game that's live service, and then we can go on Best Debut Live Service, instead of pushing those into categories and say, there's not been as many amazing releases this year as there were last year. But there have been good games, and if something like Black Myth Rukong gets pushed out of Game of the Year so that Shadow of the Urchery can get a nomination and probably not even win because something like Metaphor or Astro Bot is expected to win, what was the point? Why not have that just have its own category? It does baffle and boggle the mind really, but it says here as well that factors such as newness of the content and price value should be taken into consideration, but I really don't see why this is a thing at all. I don't see why we don't add categories, because a lot of the categories that are currently in the Game Awards feel a bit silly anyway. There's Best Debut Indie vs. Best Indie, there's Best Debut vs. Best New Game, and there's a lot of categories that just feel a bit generic."
But the Game Awards is baffling. We'll see the nominations later today, let me know which game you're expecting to get the most nominations