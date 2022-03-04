GRTV News - Xbox is the biggest platform for Call of Duty once again

After almost a decade of PlayStation dominance.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about what is probably going to be one of the biggest games of the entire year actually in Call of Duty Black Ops 6.The reason why we're talking about it is because another quite surprising thing has come out about the game."
"Basically we were expecting Call of Duty to do quite well on Xbox thanks to the Game Pass inclusion.But there were some sort of things surrounding that, there was a bit more up in the air.Would the Game Pass inclusion lead to lower sales?Would that mean that potentially it's not as big of an increase in players on the platform that it would be otherwise?Little things that you have to sort of speculate going into it."
"But according to Phil Spencer, Xbox is now once again, for the first time in about a decade, the biggest format for Call of Duty Black Ops 6.So let's take a look at the news piece and see exactly what's happened.So yeah, Xbox is the biggest format for Call of Duty Black Ops 6.This is the first time in 10 years that this has happened."
"So for 9 years the majority of Call of Duty players have been on PlayStation.But there was never a 10th anniversary because now Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer reveals in an interview with Gamefile that it is once again on Xbox.You will find most Call of Duty players with Call of Duty Black Ops 6.This is the first time since 2014 and Call of Duty Advanced Warfare that this has happened."
"And the biggest explanation is of course Game Pass.As you know, Black Ops 6 is included in the subscription which means that many new or old players have chosen to give the series a chance, something developer Treyarch has previously said in interviews.And probably that some with multiple formats have simply chosen to focus on Xbox."
"So given the high sales of various microtransactions and season passes in the Call of Duty series, one might suspect that this is a result that Microsoft is very happy about.So obviously it's difficult to judge whether purchasing Activision Blizzard and Call of Duty is already a success for Microsoft because obviously when you're throwing around about 70 billion dollars, success isn't as black and white as it would be for other things."
"But if you all of a sudden have managed to make a game series that has become quite synonymous actually with PlayStation platforms and make it once again synonymous with Xbox platforms, in many ways you can see that as a bit of a success for Microsoft.The question is now though whether this success will lead to replication down the line."
"So will the next Call of Duty in 2025, again it hasn't been announced, we're just assuming because Call of Duty is an annual series, will that also launch on Game Pass?If that's the case, will we see similar numbers here or is it because of the fact that this is a launch on Game Pass, because this is a Black Ops brand, because all these things have fallen into place, is this the reason that Black Ops 6 is succeeding in this light?These are things that we won't know and don't know for a while."
"But either way, so far it seems that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has been very successful for Xbox and it looks like they're on to quite a busy and successful last two and a half months of the year.We've got Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 launching on Game Pass this week.And then in December obviously is going to be Indiana Jones as well."
"So a lot of big things for Xbox at a time when PlayStation has felt a little bit off the pace as well.So a lot to be excited for there.But as we know more about these figures and how successful Call of Duty is continuing to be, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated."
"But otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next episode.Take care, everyone."