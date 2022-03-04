English
Glorious Model O 2 Mini Wireless Mouse (Quick Look) - Ultralight and Ultra-accurate

This mouse is designed for gamers with small-to-medium sized hands, all while having a symmetrical shape that promotes comfort regardless of grip style.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
We've taken a look at quite a few glorious keyboards over the past couple of months and found that while they are expensive, they are extremely adaptable, customizable and very well made."

"So if you are on the market for a really hardcore, again, customizable gaming keyboard, well Glorious might be a place where you need to just quickly stop over and see if there's something that you like.
They also now make this, which is called the Model 2 or Model O2 Mini Wireless, which is a really compact, as you can see, perforated, not to the point of it being a honeycomb essentially, because the perforation doesn't stretch all across the plastic shell."

"It is a lot perforated though, which means that there is a coating on the inner, so that means that if you drop some liquid through these perforated holes in the shell, then it won't be affected necessarily.
Now perforation is mainly done to decrease weight and this is just 57 grams, but it is still dual wireless, meaning that you have a 2.4 gigahertz dongle and you also have Bluetooth 5.2, which is rarer and rarer these days, you'd be surprised."

"So it's a really quick switch down here with 2.4 gigahertz or Bluetooth.
This particular frame also does mean though that that dongle cannot be stored inside the mouse, it looks like, which is a shame.
I always prefer that, meaning that you could travel with it and not care about losing the dongle because it's stored inside the mouse."

"There is some redesigned main buttons here, but there aren't too many of them.
So you have your two main mouse buttons, you have two on the side alongside your scroll reel and alongside a DPI settings button.
If you're using 2.4 gigahertz, you'll get around 110 hours of usage on a single charge and 210 hours on Bluetooth, which is very nice compared to the fact that this really can't have such a big battery."

"There is what is called a BAMF 2.0 optical sensor, which is 26,000 DPI, not industry leading per se, but when this costs just around a hundred euros, it really isn't all too bad, I would say.
There is also a dual LED RGB array, which is very nice."

"These stretch around the side of the mouse, which obviously is addressable RGB.
And these mechanical switches made by Glorious themselves are very tactile and very clicky.
They're kind of spring-loaded in their feel and it feels very nice, I would say.
I mean, there is every reason, if you ask me, to trust Glorious on this one because they usually are very good at this sort of thing."

"We'll be fully reviewing it in the days and weeks to come and we'll be updating you accordingly.
Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

