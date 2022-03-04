Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch with M4 Max (Quick Look) - Max-imum Power

This latest variant of Apple's timeless laptop is powered by the most versatile and advanced processer to date, all while having a stunning Liquid Retina Display.
"Hello everyone and welcome to a brand new Gamereactor Quick Look, and this time it's very exciting for me because I always like when Apple sends around new MacBook Pros.I think that the past four generations, ever since the swap to the original M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max, make for the best MacBook Pros ever."
"And I think even in those four intervening generations, they have just maintained that advantage.And the fact that it has taken Qualcomm through Snapdragon PCs and Intel and AMD through Windows laptops so long to even come close to catching up, speaks volumes about how far, what a generational leap Apple took when they redesigned the MacBook Pro and gave us the shell that is essentially unchanged from what you're seeing right now."
"This is the MacBook Pro M4 Max equipped 16-inch model.It should be said that you can obviously get a 14-inch version of this laptop, which is nearly identical except the size.And it also means that obviously you can get a regular M4, M4 Pro or M4 Max."
"Now I think the biggest and baddest version of these are the most interesting because it speaks very clearly how much Apple is able to cram into the chassis, which is only slightly thicker than your regular MacBook Pros before the redesign with the M1.And there's just, there's so much stuff to go through."
"First and foremost, all of the fundamentals with this MacBook Pro is there and best in class, meaning magnificent speakers, the best in the business.There's a great new 12 megapixel center stage enabled webcam.And in our battery test, this did I think around 22 hours of continuous web browsing and video stream testing."
"There are Thunderbolt 5 ports around now, which supports up to 120 gigabytes per second.There is over on the other side here, an SDXC SD 4.0 enabled SD card reader alongside a headphone jack, HDMI 2.0, and it's also Wi-Fi 6E enabled with Bluetooth 5.3.All of the best stuff is here."
"Inside, well, we find below deck here, the M4 Max chip, which is a 16 core CPU, 40 core GPU chip with a bandwidth of 546 gigabytes of bandwidth, which is great.That's a 20% increase in a lot of favorite tests by Apple, such as MATLAB, Redshift, and Xcode Code Compile, but also in tests like Geekbench 6, in our own testing, it completely thrashed the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and the Ryzen 9 9950X."
"So there really can be no contest as to which chips, at least in a portable power envelope, do the best.It supports 128 gigabytes of RAM, which this is equipped with.So that's plenty, I would say."
"And this screen that you see in front of you right here, it is a 3456 by 2234 nano check textured panel.Yeah.Maybe you can see it in the way that it reflects the light."
"It is matter.That means that you are sacrificing a little bit of top brightness in order to get something which completely destroys the need for like the glare that you might get from other lighting sources near your workspace."
"The matte texturing basically just means that it's very comfortable to look at with no reflections in all conditions, basically, which I think is lovely.Inside we find Sequoia, the brand new system or the brand new OS update for macOS.And well, it's very lovely."
"There are quite a few of Apple intelligence features roaming around in here, and most of them I don't really care for all that much.What I do care for is the summaries that you get in mail or notes, which I think is very nice, but all of the stuff that is generative, which basically means that you can like on your iPhone, ask Siri, the new version of Siri to edit pictures or add stuff to them."
"I don't really find that all that useful, but as a tool to get serious work done, well, then something different entirely.But however, this machine ends up being software wise, all of the Apple goodness is there in Sequoia and furthermore, the keyboard, the trackpad, the build quality, the speakers, the connectivity, the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi drivers inside, the screen, the horsepower that you get through the M4 Max chip."
"This is such a freaking beast.And it just proves again why Apple makes the best creator laptops in the world right now and have done for many years now.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."