De'Longhi Rivelia (Quick Look) - Quality Coffee Made Easy

This automatic coffee machine is designed to allow you to make café-quality coffee all from the comfort of your own home.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This beauty before me is the DeLonghi Revelia.It is a coffee machine, fully automated."
"Espresso, cappuccino, latte, whatever it is that you want.Again, fully automated.We've taken a look at machines from Sage before, which is a bit more involved.At that point in time, I argued that the tactility and the physical presence of yourself as the coffee roaster and maker in that equation was very important as to making a satisfying cup of coffee."
"But I would also say that there is also a joy in pressing a button and getting a great cup of coffee.That is exactly what the DeLonghi Revelia does.And in this beautiful green matte view as well, I think it's absolutely gorgeous."
"There's one component missing right here. There's actually two.There is the bean cup right here.These are actually hot swappable in the price you get two, meaning that if you and your spouse basically love different types of beans, well then you can just quickly hot swap them and swap them out, which is great."
"And then there is the little milk, I was about to say carton, but sort of a canister.You remove this and you insert the canister.The reason we don't have it here, and we've tested it over the past couple of months, is because you put that in the refrigerator, you fill it with the milk that you want to use, and then you store it like any other milk in the fridge."
"So when it is that you want something that utilizes milk, you don't have to waste anything.You pop it out of the fridge, you click it on, and then you pour whatever coffee that you want, a cappuccino maybe."
"And because of the way the system is deeply integrated and it has a funnel that leads down in the cup standing here, you'll get perfect foam every single time.Now, the thing about a sage coffee maker is that that is very physical."
"You have a little pourer, a little jug of milk, and in order to get that perfect foam through steaming essentially, you have to pour some milk in, meaning that every time you pour that foamy milk that you've prepared and heated up into your cup of coffee, there will be something that is wasted, because you might not want to make an additional cup of coffee, but you have to put something in there which is never going to be the exact amount that you happen to need for your specific cup of coffee."
"This system is better.Also, these little bean hops here can basically hold 250 grams of each, takes up much less space, I would say, and that is combined obviously with a whole host of different technologies and sensors inside that make sure that you get the best extraction from the bean every single time."
"Inside, what happens is very much akin to what goes on physically with you with a sage coffee maker, meaning that it grinds the amount of beans that it needs, it puts them into the same sort of spacing envelope that you would get from a regular coffee maker, and it grinds it with the right amount of pressure and bar in order to make an effective extraction."
"There's something called Bean Adapt, and there's something called Latte Crema, so that is both a way for it to extract flavor from the beans and the way to create the perfect frothy milk every single time.That is all selectable through this screen here."
"It's difficult to show you, but it's essentially right there.It is a top-mounted display with user profiles.Those user profiles have little pictures next to them, and you can make your own cappuccino the way you like it, and then that's attached to the Magnus profile."
"It's all much, much clearer than Sage's system, I think.The only thing is that because Sage machines are in that stainless steel, they look a little bit more expensive than the DeLonghi Revellia, but if you want an automated cup of coffee, there really is no coffee maker like it."
"It really saves a lot of space on your kitchen counter, I would say, because of this elongated design that they've chosen, and in this green color, it is striking in its own way.I really like it, and I'll have a full review up very soon."
"Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."